[[File:Enock mupamawonde.jpg|thumb|Enock Mupamaonde]] In '''July 2018''', '''Enock Mupamaonde''' was elected to Ward 35 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 5326 votes.

In '''July 2018''', '''Enock Mupamaonde''' was elected to Ward 35 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 5326 votes.

Enock Mupamaonde

In July 2018, Enock Mupamaonde was elected to Ward 35 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5326 votes.

Background

He was born in Buhera.[1]

Age

Mupamaonde was born in 1969.[1]

Wife

Enock Mupamaonde is married but the name of his wife is unknown.[1]

Children

Mupamaonde and his wife have three sons.[1]

Education & Early Career

Enock Mupamaonde did his education at Mutasa Primary School and Mamunyadza Secondary School.

Mupamaonde then left Buhera for Harare where he found work in the stores' department at Willovale Mazda Motor Industry before he went to Masvingo Polytechnic. At Masvingo Polytechnic, Mupamaonde studied Marketing from 1994 to 1998. He later worked as a research executive before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe for a Bachelor’s in Business Studies. In his fourth year, Enock Mupamaonde landed a lecturing post at the university due to the experience he had got at Masvingo Polytechnic where he was tasked to teach first-year students while he was still a fourth-year student.

Mupamaonde was then asked to continue lecturing at the university on the arrangement that he also studies for a Masters’ Degree. He then left the U.Z after three years for a brief stint at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe before coming back into education as a lecturer at the Zimbabwe Open University. He does lecturing on a part-time basis.[1]

Political Career

Enock Mupamaonde joined the MDC in 2000. He said in 2013, people in Mufakose and Marimba approached him towards the 2013 elections to run for councillor due to his work for the MDC and community. Mupamaonde said he initially refused but only agreed after people threw in the idea of having a Mayor from the high-density area- a position they believed he could fit.[1]

Election As Deputy Mayor

In 2017, Enock Mupamaonde was elected the new deputy mayor to replace Councillor Christopher Mbanga (Ward 8) who resigned in March citing political pressure.[1]

Service / Career





2020 Recall

In September 2020, Mupamaonde was one of eleven councillors recalled by the MDC-T which was then led by Dr Thokozani Khupe.[4]