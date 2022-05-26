In September 2020, Mupamaonde was one of eleven councillors recalled by the MDC-T which was then led by Dr [[Thokozani Khupe]].<ref name="H">Blessings Chidakwa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-t-recalls-11-harare-councillors/ JUST IN: MDC-T recalls 11 Harare councillors], ''THe Herald'', Published: September 14, 2020, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

In ''' September 2020 ''' , Mupamaonde was one of eleven councillors recalled by the [[ MDC-T ]] which was then led by Dr [[Thokozani Khupe]].<ref name="H">Blessings Chidakwa, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-t-recalls-11-harare-councillors/ JUST IN: MDC-T recalls 11 Harare councillors], ''THe Herald'', Published: September 14, 2020, Retrieved: July 10, 2021</ref>

*2018 – elected to Ward 35 [[Harare Municipality]] with 5326 votes, beating [[Dumisani Munyaradzi P Thembani]] of Zanu PF with 1607 votes, [[Luke Tambarare Kurira]] of MDC-T with 516 votes, [[Philemon Simbarashe Dhangwa]] of ERA with 441 votes, [[Betty Munaro]] of PRC with 150 votes, [[Christopher Tendai Dzvairo]], independent with 94 votes [[Lector Levie]] of NPF with 86 votes, [[Nzwanayi Zhakata]] of CODE with 64 votes, [[Everisto Shenjere]] of BZA with 71 votes and [[Justice Mutede]] of NCA with 54 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref><ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>

In 2017, Enock Mupamaonde was elected the new deputy mayor to replace Councillor [[Christopher Mbanga]] (Ward 8) who resigned in March citing political pressure.<ref name="HN"/>

In ''' 2017 ''' , ''' Enock Mupamaonde ''' was elected the new deputy mayor to replace Councillor [[Christopher Mbanga]] (Ward 8) who resigned in March citing political pressure. <ref name="HN"/>

* '''2018''' – elected to Ward 35 [[Harare Municipality]] with 5326 votes, beating [[Dumisani Munyaradzi P Thembani]] of Zanu PF with 1607 votes, [[Luke Tambarare Kurira]] of MDC -T with 516 votes, [[Philemon Simbarashe Dhangwa]] of ERA with 441 votes, [[Betty Munaro]] of PRC with 150 votes, [[Christopher Tendai Dzvairo]], independent with 94 votes [[Lector Levie]] of NPF with 86 votes, [[Nzwanayi Zhakata]] of CODE with 64 votes , [[ Everisto Shenjere ]] of BZA with 71 votes and [[Justice Mutede]] of NCA with 54 votes . <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref> <ref name=" 2018 Harmonised Elections Results " > [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages / election_results2018 2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref >

Enock Mupamaonde joined the MDC in 2000. He said in 2013 , people in [[ Mufakose ]] and Marimba approached him towards the 2013 elections to run for councillor due to his work for the MDC and community . Mupamaonde said he initially refused but only agreed after people threw in the idea of having a Mayor from the high-density area- a position they believed he could fit. <ref name=" HN "/>

'''Enock Mupamaonde''' joined the [[MDC]] in '''2000'''. He said in '''2013''', people in [[Mufakose]] and Marimba approached him towards the '''2013''' elections to run for councillor due to his work for the MDC and community. Mupamaonde said he initially refused but only agreed after people threw in the idea of having a Mayor from the high-density area - a position they believed he could fit. <ref name="HN"/>

Mupamaonde was then asked to continue lecturing at the university on the arrangement that he also studies for a Masters’ Degree. He then left the U.Z after three years for a brief stint at the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] before coming back into education as a lecturer at the [[Zimbabwe Open University]]. He does lecturing on a part-time basis.<ref name="HN"/>

Mupamaonde then left Buhera for [[Harare]] where he found work in the stores ' department at Willovale Mazda Motor Industry before he went to [[Masvingo Polytechnic]]. At Masvingo Polytechnic, Mupamaonde studied Marketing from 1994 to 1998. He later worked as a research executive before enrolling at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] for a Bachelor’s in Business Studies. In his fourth year, Enock Mupamaonde landed a lecturing post at the university due to the experience he had got at Masvingo Polytechnic where he was tasked to teach first-year students while he was still a fourth-year student.

Enock Mupamaonde is married but the name of his wife is unknown.<ref name="HN"/>

''' Mupamaonde' '' was then asked to continue lecturing at the university on the arrangement that he also studies for a Masters’ Degree. He then left the U.Z after three years for a brief stint at the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] before coming back into education as a lecturer at the [[Zimbabwe Open University]]. He does lecturing on a part-time basis. <ref name="HN"/>

'''Mupamaonde''' left Buhera for [[Harare]] where he found work in the stores' department at Willovale Mazda Motor Industry before he went to [[Masvingo Polytechnic]]. At Masvingo Polytechnic, Mupamaonde studied Marketing from '''1994''' to '''1998'''. He later worked as a research executive before enrolling at the [[University of Zimbabwe]] for a Bachelor’s in Business Studies. In his fourth year, '''Enock Mupamaonde''' landed a lecturing post at the university due to the experience he had from Masvingo Polytechnic where he was tasked to teach first-year students while he was still a fourth-year student.

He was born in Buhera.<ref name = "HN">Farai Dauramanzi, [https: / /www.hararenews.co.zw/2017/05/one-on-one-with-deputy-mayor-enock-mupamawonde/ One on One with Deputy Mayor Enock Mupamawonde], '' Harare News ' ', Published: May 12, 2017, Retrieved: July 10, 2021 </ ref >

'''Enock''' is married but the name of his wife is unknown. <br/>

Enock Mupamaonde

In July 2018, Enock Mupamaonde was elected to Ward 35 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5326 votes.

Personal Details

Mupamaonde was born in 1969, in Buhera.

Enock is married but the name of his wife is unknown.

He and his wife have three sons.

[1]

School / Education

Enock Mupamaonde did his education at Mutasa Primary School and Mamunyadza High School.



Mupamaonde left Buhera for Harare where he found work in the stores' department at Willovale Mazda Motor Industry before he went to Masvingo Polytechnic. At Masvingo Polytechnic, Mupamaonde studied Marketing from 1994 to 1998. He later worked as a research executive before enrolling at the University of Zimbabwe for a Bachelor’s in Business Studies. In his fourth year, Enock Mupamaonde landed a lecturing post at the university due to the experience he had from Masvingo Polytechnic where he was tasked to teach first-year students while he was still a fourth-year student.

Service / Career

Mupamaonde was then asked to continue lecturing at the university on the arrangement that he also studies for a Masters’ Degree. He then left the U.Z after three years for a brief stint at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe before coming back into education as a lecturer at the Zimbabwe Open University. He does lecturing on a part-time basis. [1]

Political Career

Enock Mupamaonde joined the MDC in 2000. He said in 2013, people in Mufakose and Marimba approached him towards the 2013 elections to run for councillor due to his work for the MDC and community. Mupamaonde said he initially refused but only agreed after people threw in the idea of having a Mayor from the high-density area - a position they believed he could fit. [1]

Events

Election As Deputy Mayor

In 2017, Enock Mupamaonde was elected the new deputy mayor to replace Councillor Christopher Mbanga (Ward 8) who resigned in March citing political pressure. [1]

2020 Recall

In September 2020, Mupamaonde was one of eleven councillors recalled by the MDC-T which was then led by Dr Thokozani Khupe.[4]