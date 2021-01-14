Difference between revisions of "Enock Mupamaonde"

In July 2018, Enock Mupamaonde was elected to Ward 35 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 5326 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 35 Harare Municipality with 5326 votes, beating Dumisani Munyaradzi P Thembani of Zanu PF with 1607 votes, Luke Tambarare Kurira of MDC-T with 516 votes, Philemon Simbarashe Dhangwa of ERA with 441 votes, Betty Munaro of PRC with 150 votes, Christopher Tendai Dzvairo, independent with 94 votes Lector Levie of NPF with 86 votes, Nzwanayi Zhakata of CODE with 64 votes, Everisto Shenjere of BZA with 71 votes and Justice Mutede of NCA with 54 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]