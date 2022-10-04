Difference between revisions of "Enock Porusingazi"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politiican in Chipinge. ==Personal Details== No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Education== No i...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:29, 4 October 2022
Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politiican in Chipinge.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North South returned to Parliament:
- Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,
- Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,
- Elijah Magaa] of MDC with 3 283 votes,
- Piko Hlahla, Independent, with 182 votes.