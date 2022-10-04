Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politiican in Chipinge.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North South returned to Parliament:

Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,

Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,

Elijah Magaa of MDC with 3 283 votes,

Piko Hlahla, Independent, with 182 votes.

Events