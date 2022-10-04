Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Enock Porusingazi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politiican in Chipinge. ==Personal Details== No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family. ==School / Education== No i...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politiican in [[Chipinge]].  
+
'''Enock Porusingazi''' is a Zanu PF politician in [[Chipinge]].  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 27: Line 27:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 08:30, 4 October 2022

Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politician in Chipinge.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge North South returned to Parliament:

Events

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Enock_Porusingazi&oldid=120571"