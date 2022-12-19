* 1 others with 452 votes or 2.93 percent.

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Chipinge]] South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Enock Porusingazi is a Zanu PF politician in Chipinge.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge South returned to Parliament:

Tarugarira Wilson Khumbula of ZANU (Ndonga) with 10 248 votes,

Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes,

of Zanu PF with 4 086 votes, Elijah Magaa] of MDC with 3 283 votes,

Piko Hlahla, Independent, with 182 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chipinge South returned to Parliament:

Enock Porusingazi of Zanu PF with 8 302 votes or 53.73 percent,

of Zanu PF with 8 302 votes or 53.73 percent, Meki Makuyana of MDC–T with 5 764 votes or 37.30 percent,

Rodger Maposa of MDC–N with 934 votes or 6.04 percent,

1 others with 452 votes or 2.93 percent.

Total 15 452 votes

Events

Save Conservancy

On 6 September 2014 - Zanu PF Save Valley ‘looters’ named

Senior Zanu PF officials and securocrats who were given concessions in the famed Save Valley Conservancy, in a move that has divided the party and invited fresh threats of sanctions against the country, have been exposed.

Walter Mzembi said handing out parts of conservancies to party activists was threatening the hosting of United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly, for 2015, in Victoria Falls. According to documents with Newsday, those named:

Others:

among others.

Chiredzi South MP Ailess Baloyi claimed he had been elected the new Save Valley Conservancy chairman. [1]

