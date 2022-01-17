Enos Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.



School / Education

Diploma in Economics.



Service / Career

Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.

1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]



Events

Further Reading