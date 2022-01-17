Difference between revisions of "Enos Chikowore"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Enos Chikowore''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Marriage''': to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five chi...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:56, 17 January 2022
Enos Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.
School / Education
Diploma in Economics.
Service / Career
Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.
1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022