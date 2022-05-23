Pindula

Latest revision as of 11:41, 23 May 2022

Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.

School / Education

Diploma in Economics.

Service / Career

Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.
1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

Events

Named in the Noczim Scandal.

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
