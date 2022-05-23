In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]] [[Chegutu]] West returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''1980''' - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to [[house of Assembly]] for Zanu PF, for [[Mashonaland West]]. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>

Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.



School / Education

Diploma in Economics.



Service / Career

Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.

1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore of Zanu PF - 28 153 votes.

of Zanu PF - 28 153 votes. Chinyauro Abraham of PF-ZAPU - 1 966 votes.

Abraham Chirwa of UANC - 796 votes.

Events

Named in the Noczim Scandal.

