Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.



School / Education

Diploma in Economics.



Service / Career

Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.

1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore of Zanu PF - 28 153 votes.

of Zanu PF - 28 153 votes. Chinyauro Abraham of PF-ZAPU - 1 966 votes.

Abraham Chirwa of UANC - 796 votes.

Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %

Events

Named in the Noczim Scandal.

Further Reading