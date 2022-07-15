Pindula

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Kadoma]] returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Enos Chikowore''' of Zanu PF with 25 865 votes,
* [[Luke Bosha]] of ZUM with 4 368 votes.
Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %
  
 
==Events==

Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.

School / Education

Diploma in Economics.

Service / Career

Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.
1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma returned to Parliament:

  • Enos Chikowore of Zanu PF with 25 865 votes,
  • Luke Bosha of ZUM with 4 368 votes.

Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %

Events

Named in the Noczim Scandal.

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
