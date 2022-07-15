Difference between revisions of "Enos Chikowore"
Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Marriage: to Verna Joyce Sadziwa, with five children.
School / Education
Diploma in Economics.
Service / Career
Solicitors clerk, Chartered Accountant.
1959 - joined Zanu. 1980 - returned to Zimbabwe, elected to house of Assembly for Zanu PF, for Mashonaland West. [1]
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chegutu West returned to Parliament:
- Enos Chamunorwa Chikowore of Zanu PF - 28 153 votes.
- Chinyauro Abraham of PF-ZAPU - 1 966 votes.
- Abraham Chirwa of UANC - 796 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Kadoma returned to Parliament:
- Enos Chikowore of Zanu PF with 25 865 votes,
- Luke Bosha of ZUM with 4 368 votes.
Turnout - 31 663 voters or 73.16 %
Events
Named in the Noczim Scandal.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022