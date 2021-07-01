Dr Enos Manyika is the founding president of the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) who caused its registration in 2001. In June 2021, Manyika lost a legal battle in which he sought an order barring AFM's leadership from using the church’s registered name.

Court Ruling

Enos Manyika, through his lawyers Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers, filed an urgent chamber application at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order interdicting the Amon Madawo faction from using the registered name of the church, arguing that it had caused the creation of a parallel constitution, which is separate from the one registered and filed with Registrar of Deeds.

In papers before the court, Reverends Madawo, Clever Mupakaidza, Brian Tembo, Christopher Chemhuru, AFM in Zimbabwe and the Registrar of Deeds were cited as respondents.

Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Christopher Dube-Banda dismissed Manyika’s application, saying it was not urgent. Enos Manyika was also ordered to pay the legal costs incurred by the respondents.

Justice Dube-Banda said Manyika had no authority from the church to institute legal proceedings. He said:

"In casu, it is clear that the applicant (Dr Manyika) is conducting his own litigation masquerading as the church. He has no authority from the church to institute these proceedings. In fact, he is aware of the High Court and Supreme Court judgments in respect of this dispute, which has since been resolved by the courts. A litigant cannot be permitted to recycle the same dispute before the court. This court cannot countenance such conduct because once the Supreme Court has spoken, a litigant cannot be permitted to bring the same issue, in whatever name, before this court."

[1]