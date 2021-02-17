Difference between revisions of "Environmental Management Agency (EMA)"
*The prevention of pollution and environmental degradation
*The preparation of Environmental Plans for the management and protection of the environment.
It was established under the Environmental Management Act [Chapter 20:27] and enacted in 2002.
==Services Offered By EMA==
# Licensing of Mines
# Licensing of substances movement
# Licensing of Waste Management Effluents
# Monitoring of Environment
# Soil Testing
# Lab Tests for Pollution (air quality, etc.)
# Environmental Practitioner Registration
# CleanUp Registration
# Water Testing Services
# Environmental Reporting
# Environmental Inspection
# Environmental Incidents Management
# Environmental Licensing / Permit
==NSSA Staff Organisational Chart==
==NSSA Projects==
===Community Based Organisations===
The Environmental Management Agency through the Environmental Planning and Monitoring (EPM) unit has established Community-Based Organisations (CBOs). This is in line with the Agency’s initiative to protect the environment at the same time providing a livelihood option to communities. The Agency then added value to these groups by including a livelihood sustenance component under the theme “Converting Trash to Cash”.
==References==
Type
|Regulator
|Industry
|Environmental Management
|Headquarters
|Harare, Zimbawbwe
|Website
|https://www.ema.co.zw/
Envrinonmental Management Agency EMA is a statutory body responsible for
- Ensuring the sustainable management of natural resources
- Protection of the environment
- The prevention of pollution and environmental degradation
- The preparation of Environmental Plans for the management and protection of the environment.
It was established under the Environmental Management Act [Chapter 20:27] and enacted in 2002.
Services Offered By EMA
- Licensing of Mines
- Licensing of substances movement
- Licensing of Waste Management Effluents
- Monitoring of Environment
- Soil Testing
- Lab Tests for Pollution (air quality, etc.)
- Environmental Practitioner Registration
- CleanUp Registration
- Water Testing Services
- Environmental Reporting
- Environmental Inspection
- Environmental Incidents Management
- Environmental Licensing / Permit
NSSA Staff Organisational Chart
NSSA Projects
Community Based Organisations
The Environmental Management Agency through the Environmental Planning and Monitoring (EPM) unit has established Community-Based Organisations (CBOs). This is in line with the Agency’s initiative to protect the environment at the same time providing a livelihood option to communities. The Agency then added value to these groups by including a livelihood sustenance component under the theme “Converting Trash to Cash”.
Local Action Environmental Action Plans (LEAP)
EMA since 2003 been embarking on training activities aimed at capacitating local authorities on the production of Local Environmental Action Plans. The process involves all relevant key stakeholders, NGOs, government institutions, business people, CBOs, councillors and local authorities coming together and identifying the environmental challenges they face in their communities and work together to solve them.
Coping with drought and climate change Project
EMA Partnered with UNDP/GEF and supported “Coping with Drought and Climate Change Project” is a five year (2008 – 2012) initiative implemented in Chiredzi district. The primary goal of the project is to enhance the capacity for adaptation to climate change amongst Chiredzi residents
Wetland Restoration and utilization projects
Project component includes:
- Rehabilitation of degraded wetlands
- Establishment of consolidated gardens
- Bee keeping
Tsholotsho Small Grain Project
EMA created the project to create a food safety net in drought situations reducing people’s livelihoods dependency from a natural resource.
Rushinga Environmental Management and Education Programme
This project aims to promote volunteerism and public education in environmental management for combating desertification
Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe Small Grain Project
This project was designed to create a food safety net in drought situations reducing people’s livelihoods dependency from natural resource
Mapembe Mountain ecosystem protection project
This project aims to protect mountain ecosystems to the benefit of the local communities.[1]