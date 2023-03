(No difference)

Envirowaste collect glass, PET, cans and cardboard for recycling in Waterfalls, Harare.

See Recycle in Zimbabwe.



Address: 15B Sherwood Road, Waterfalls, Harare.

Phone: K. G. Manyengavana - 0778 923066.

Email: environmentalwaste@gmail.com;

Website:



Materials

Glass, PET, cans and cardboard.

2020 - ±3 tons