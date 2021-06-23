This did not go down well with his wife who beat him up. Speaking on the reasons why he left his wife, Enzo said she was “disrespectful, uncaring, did not want to cook for him, unfaithful and denied him his conjugal rights.” However, Enzo Ishall had not paid lobola or bride price for his wife.<ref name="C">Bongani Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/enzo-ishall-says-no-to-abuse-quits/ Enzo Ishall says no to abuse, quits], ''The Chronicle'', Published: February 2, 2019, Retrieved: June 23, 2021</ref>

In 2019, Enzo Ishall quit his marriage citing abuse by his estranged wife only identified as Trish. According to media reports in 2018, Enzo was bashed by his wife for promoting his ''50 Magate'' video on his WhatsApp status and the images had wiggling women.

In September 2019 it was reported that Ishall was now working under [[Passion Java]] and that he had been bought out from his Chillspot Records contract.

In September 2019 it was reported that Ishall was now working under [[Passion Java]] and that he had been bought out from his Chillspot Records contract.

Enzo Ishall (real name Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere) is a Zimbabwean musician and Zimdancehall artists.[1] Enzo Ishall is popular for his hit songs "Kanjiva", "50 Magate", and "Mhamha" released in September 2019. The songs were produced by Mbare based record label Chillspot Records. Enzo Ishall also refers to himself as "'Stallion"'.

In September 2019 it was reported that Ishall was now working under Passion Java and that he had been bought out from his Chillspot Records contract.

Background

Divorce

In 2019, Enzo Ishall quit his marriage citing abuse by his estranged wife only identified as Trish. According to media reports in 2018, Enzo was bashed by his wife for promoting his 50 Magate video on his WhatsApp status and the images had wiggling women.

This did not go down well with his wife who beat him up. Speaking on the reasons why he left his wife, Enzo said she was “disrespectful, uncaring, did not want to cook for him, unfaithful and denied him his conjugal rights.” However, Enzo Ishall had not paid lobola or bride price for his wife.[2]

Awards

Enzo Ishall’s Kanjiva video was the 2018 Coca-Cola ZBC Top 50 best video, beating Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Baba Harare’s The Reason Why.

Videos

Enzo Ishall official Mhamha video





Enzo Ishal Gwati





Official 50 Magate





Enzo Ishall Kanjiva





Smart rinotangira kutsoka





Enzo Ishall Big UP Baba Tuku Memorial Show





Enzo Ishall Harare Agricultural Show





Enzo ishall - Handirare Kaden Kwenyu Futi



Enzo Ishall explains Kanjiva dance and its source



Personal Life

Ishall has said that his mother died when he was 5 years old, in 1999. He dedicated the song to his mother Mhamha.