Ishall 's mother died when he was 5 years old, in 1999. He dedicated the song ''Mhamha'' to his mother .

Enzo Ishall released a song titled ''Finesse'' in response to Holy Ten's ''Violence''. Listen to the song below:

In June 2021, Enzo Ishall released a song about Hillary Makaya. On 23 June 2021 he revealed that he had been paid by Hillary Makaya to make the song about her so that she could gain followers on social media.<ref name="FB"/>

On 23 June 2021, he said he had patched up with Passion Java and they were working together again.<ref name="FB"/>

When Enzo Ishall was signed by Teemak in January 2020, Passion Java said he was going to take them both to court. At the time he said:

Passion Java reportedly bought dancehall star Enzo Ishall out of his contract with [[ Mbare ]] based studio, Chillspot Records for a fee of R200 000.

Enzo Ishall (real name Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere) is a Zimbabwean musician and Zimdancehall artists.[1] Enzo Ishall is popular for his hit songs "Kanjiva", "50 Magate", and "Mhamha" released in September 2019. The songs were produced by Mbare based record label Chillspot Records. Enzo Ishall also refers to himself as "'Stallion"'.

In September 2019 it was reported that Ishall was now working under Passion Java and that he had been bought out from his Chillspot Records contract.

Background

Divorce

In 2019, Enzo Ishall quit his marriage citing abuse by his estranged wife only identified as Trish. According to media reports in 2018, Enzo was bashed by his wife for promoting his 50 Magate video on his WhatsApp status and the images had wiggling women.

This did not go down well with his wife who beat him up. Speaking on the reasons why he left his wife, Enzo said she was “disrespectful, uncaring, did not want to cook for him, unfaithful and denied him his conjugal rights.” However, Enzo Ishall had not paid lobola or bride price for his wife.[2]

Career

In January 2020, Enzo Ishall signed a three-year contract with Teemak Promotions which would see him earning monthly allowances for his upkeep, tours, video and recording allowances. The deal was estimated to be around US$100 000.[3]

In June 2021, during an interview on Power FM Enzo Ishall told Chamvary that they had mutually terminated the contract.[4]

Passion Java

"They are just going to receive papers which will be inviting them to court, tobva tati twabam. Pane munhu akaba munhu wedu anoda kutsvagwa anoda kupusungwara and ikozvino tombopusa pamberi apo tozongwara. He will just see akunzi akudiwa kucourt, tokuti twubudu.

Levelz went on to say that Passion Java had a contract with Chillspot Records and he bought Enzo Ishall a car and has been paying his rent among other things when he was under Chillspot Records.[5]

On 23 June 2021, he said he had patched up with Passion Java and they were working together again.[4]

Enzo Ishall - Finesse

Awards

Enzo Ishall’s Kanjiva video was the 2018 Coca-Cola ZBC Top 50 best video, beating Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Baba Harare’s The Reason Why.

Videos

Enzo Ishall - Hillary Makaya (Visualizer)



Enzo Ishall official Mhamha video





Enzo Ishal Gwati





Official 50 Magate





Enzo Ishall Kanjiva





Smart rinotangira kutsoka





Enzo Ishall Big UP Baba Tuku Memorial Show





Enzo Ishall Harare Agricultural Show





Enzo ishall - Handirare Kaden Kwenyu Futi



Personal Life

Ishall's mother died when he was 5 years old, in 1999. He dedicated the song Mhamha to his mother.