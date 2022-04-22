It is alleged that the songs ''Kumisa Ngoro'' by [[Rachel J]] featuring Enzo Ishall and ''Highest Score'' recorded after his deal with Passion Java were banned from airplay by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Censorship Entertainment and Control Unit because they had vulgar and satanic lyrics.<ref name="TS">Fred Zindi, [https://thestandard.newsday.co.zw/2022/01/30/in-the-groove-has-enzo-ishall-rescinded-his-decision-to-quit/ In the groove: Has Enzo Ishall rescinded his decision to quit?], ''The Standard'', Published: January 30, 2022, Retrieved: April 22, 2022</ref>

<blockquote>“The tide has turned the dust has settled. Thanks to my fans for inspiring me & giving me the strength to go out there to be the best version of me. The goal is to create the best art that speaks & inspires everyone, everywhere…whether you’re stuck in life trying to find a way out or celebrating the blessings you’ve been given. Enjoy my new song,’ Zuva Risingasvike’ because for everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.”</blockquote><ref name=IHre">Audrey L Ncube, [https://iharare.com/enzo-ishall-bounces-back-from-his-mini-retirement-releases-a-new-track-to-mark-his-return/ Enzo Ishall Bounces Back From His Mini Retirement, Releases A New Track To Mark His Return], ''IHarare'', Published: October 11, 2021, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>

On 25 January 2022, Enzo Ishall got engaged to [[ Mellisa Mafadzwa]].<ref name="IH">Audrey L Ncube, [https://iharare.com/in-picturesenzo-ishall-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-on-her-birthday/ In Pictures|Enzo Ishall Proposes To His Girlfriend On Her Birthday], ''iHarare'', Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref><ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/01/26/watch-enzo-ishall-has-engaged/ WATCH: Enzo Ishall Has Engaged], ''Pindula News'', Published: January 26, 2022, Retrieved: January 26, 2022</ref>

In September 2019 it was reported that Ishall was now working under Passion Java and that he had been bought out from his Chillspot Records contract.

Background

Engagement

On 25 January 2022, Enzo Ishall got engaged to Mellisa Mafadzwa.[2][3]

Divorce

In 2019, Enzo Ishall quit his marriage citing abuse by his estranged wife only identified as Trish. According to media reports in 2018, Enzo was bashed by his wife for promoting his 50 Magate video on his WhatsApp status and the images had wiggling women.

This did not go down well with his wife who beat him up. Speaking on the reasons why he left his wife, Enzo said she was “disrespectful, uncaring, did not want to cook for him, unfaithful and denied him his conjugal rights.” However, Enzo Ishall had not paid lobola or bride price for his wife.[4]

Career

In January 2020, Enzo Ishall signed a three-year contract with Teemak Promotions which would see him earning monthly allowances for his upkeep, tours, video and recording allowances. The deal was estimated to be around US$100 000.[5]

In June 2021, during an interview on Power FM Enzo Ishall told Chamvary that they had mutually terminated the contract.[6]

Passion Java

Passion Java reportedly bought dancehall star Enzo Ishall out of his contract with Mbare based studio, Chillspot Records for a fee of R200 000.

When Enzo Ishall was signed by Teemak in January 2020, Passion Java said he was going to take them both to court. At the time he said:

"They are just going to receive papers which will be inviting them to court, tobva tati twabam. Pane munhu akaba munhu wedu anoda kutsvagwa anoda kupusungwara and ikozvino tombopusa pamberi apo tozongwara. He will just see akunzi akudiwa kucourt, tokuti twubudu.

Levelz went on to say that Passion Java had a contract with Chillspot Records and he bought Enzo Ishall a car and has been paying his rent among other things when he was under Chillspot Records.[7]

On 23 June 2021, he said he had patched up with Passion Java and they were working together again.[6]

In June 2021, Enzo Ishall released a song about Hillary Makaya. On 23 June 2021 he revealed that he had been paid by Hillary Makaya to make the song about her so that she could gain followers on social media.[6]

Enzo Ishall released a song titled Finesse in response to Holy Ten's Violence. Listen to the song below:

Enzo Ishall - Finesse

Retirement

On 1 September 2021, Enzo Ishall bid farewell to music fans after releasing Ehee which he said was his last offering marking the start of his retirement.

Writing on Instagram, Enzo Ishall said:

"Evidently, today is a day of mixed feelings, remembering the past & looking forward to the future & what it has to bring.l hope you understand that l have to pursue my next chapter in life, just as each & every one of you should. Every time l got into the studio or on stage to perform,l gave my all and also being able to win many awards was both a privilege & an honour for me. I want to thank you Zimbabwe & my fans who gave me their love & supported me through everything,l can't thank you enough. To the critics for making me a stronger person, because in difficult moments, I have learnt to remain positive and to keep working hard.Special mention to Mangoma Depot... Levels, Ribhe NaFantan for giving me chance & making Enzo Ishall. In the end we can all look back & realise that we achieved great things,not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story & made history together. God Is In Control Until Next Time"

[8]

In an interview with KVG on the 3 to 6 Express on Star FM, Enzo Ishall revealed why he was quitting music. He revealed the negative toil the music career was having on his life and the disappointment he was to some people he loved.

On 11 October 2021, Enzo Ishall returned to making music by releasing a track titled Zuva Risingasvike. To mark his return, he thanked his fans for inspiring him and for their unwavering support during a time he was going through a lot.

He wrote:

“The tide has turned the dust has settled. Thanks to my fans for inspiring me & giving me the strength to go out there to be the best version of me. The goal is to create the best art that speaks & inspires everyone, everywhere…whether you’re stuck in life trying to find a way out or celebrating the blessings you’ve been given. Enjoy my new song,’ Zuva Risingasvike’ because for everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.”

[9]

Banned Somgs

It is alleged that the songs Kumisa Ngoro by Rachel J featuring Enzo Ishall and Highest Score recorded after his deal with Passion Java were banned from airplay by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Censorship Entertainment and Control Unit because they had vulgar and satanic lyrics.[10]

Businesses

Paintball Park

In September 2021, a number of publications reported that Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons, Emmerson Jnr and Collins, gold dealer Pedzai Sakupwanya and Tapiwa Chipembere had set up a paintball park for Enzo Ishall. They assisted him in purchasing the paintball shooting gear that is a large number of paintball guns, masks and vests.

The paintball park is located in Kamfinsa, Harare.[5]

Dishwashing Liquid

In March 2020, Enzo Ishall told NewsDay that he had ventured into dishwashing liquid production. At the time he said they were producing 2 000 units but they were aiming for 100 000 in the future.[11]

Awards

Enzo Ishall’s Kanjiva video was the 2018 Coca-Cola ZBC Top 50 best video, beating Jah Prayzah’s Dzamutsana and Baba Harare’s The Reason Why.

Videos

Enzo Ishall - Hillary Makaya (Visualizer)



Enzo Ishall official Mhamha video





Enzo Ishal Gwati





Official 50 Magate





Enzo Ishall Kanjiva





Smart rinotangira kutsoka





Enzo Ishall Big UP Baba Tuku Memorial Show





Enzo Ishall Harare Agricultural Show





Enzo ishall - Handirare Kaden Kwenyu Futi



Personal Life

Ishall's mother died when he was 5 years old, in 1999. He dedicated the song Mhamha to his mother.