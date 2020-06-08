Difference between revisions of "Ephraim Chawanda"

'''Ephraim Chawanda''' is a retired Zimbabwean professional footballer who played for Zimbabwe Saints. He joined the club in 1984 when he was only 19.

Zim Saints FC Premier Chairman Cephas Mkonto with Captain Ephraim Chawanda - Premier League Champions 1988

Background

Ephraim was born on 19 November 1964.[1]

Career

As a young boy, Ephraim horned his skills for Black Aces a team which was based in his childhood home of Matshobane in Bulawayo.[2]. He also played for the junior teams of Queens sports Club and Llewellyn FC. He then joined Zimbabwe Saints in 1984, a team he played for until 1989 when he went to join SC Bonner a Germany club and later Cologne in Germany as well. He later left Germany and relocated to South Africa in 1995 where he joined Orlando Pirates for two years before he joined another Soweto based club Moroka Swallows. After a stint with Moroka Swallows, Chawanda ended his playing career at Mutare based club Tanganda where he was the player coach.

National Team Caps

Ephraim Chawanda was a permanent feature in the Zimbabwe national team between 1987 and 1996 under coach Reinhard Fabisch. He was one of the longest serving captains of the Zimbabwe national team from 1992 to 1995 and under his captaincy the Warriors went for a 13 match unbeaten run.[3]

Teams Played For

Zimbabwe Saints Football Club

Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Moroka Swallows (South Africa)

SC Bonner (Germany)

Cologne (Germany)

Tanganda (Zimbabwe)

Coaching Career

After retiring from football Chawanda embarked on a coaching career in 2003 where he joined South Africa's Vodacom League side FC Sporting in Nelspruit and helped them secure National First Division place. In 2011 he came back to coach Zimbabwe Saints after taking over from Willard Khumalo but failed to save the team from relegation.[4]

Awards

Zimbabwe League title x1 (1988 with Zimbabwe Saints)

Soccer Star of the year (1988 with Zimbabwe Saints)





References