Difference between revisions of "Ephraim Chinamasa"

In July 2018, Ephraim Chinamasa was elected to Ward 1 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 994 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Masvingo RDC with 994 votes, beating Escot Chawatama of MDC-Alliance with 852 votes, Simplicio Bvungidzire of MDC-T with 67 votes, Munyaradzi Maripise of PRC with 60 votes and Takudzwa Chimhandamba of ZIPP with 35 votes. [1]

