Ephraim Chitofu was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 2 November 1942, Melsetter (Chimanimani).

Marriage: to Lynah, with four chldren.



School / Education

Educated to A level, and teaching qualification.



Service / Career

Teacher and Headmaster.

1963 - joined Zanu.

Education Officer, then member of General Staff, Zanu PF.

1980 - elected to House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province. [1]







Events

Further Reading