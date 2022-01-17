Difference between revisions of "Ephraim Chitofu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Ephraim Chitofu''' was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in '''1980'''. ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''2 November 1942''', Melsetter (Chim...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:47, 17 January 2022
Ephraim Chitofu was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 2 November 1942, Melsetter (Chimanimani).
Marriage: to Lynah, with four chldren.
School / Education
Educated to A level, and teaching qualification.
Service / Career
Teacher and Headmaster.
1963 - joined Zanu.
Education Officer, then member of General Staff, Zanu PF.
1980 - elected to House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022