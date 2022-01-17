Pindula

Ephraim Chitofu was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 2 November 1942, Melsetter (Chimanimani).
Marriage: to Lynah, with four chldren.

School / Education

Educated to A level, and teaching qualification.

Service / Career

Teacher and Headmaster.
1963 - joined Zanu.
Education Officer, then member of General Staff, Zanu PF.
1980 - elected to House of Assembly, Zanu PF, Manicaland Province. [1]


Events

Further Reading

