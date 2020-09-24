Difference between revisions of "Ephraim Takaendesa"

In July 2018, Ephraim Takaendesa was elected to Ward 4 Murewa RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1400 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Murewa RDC with 1400 votes, beating Sylvester Motsi of MDC-Alliance with 365 votes and Tendai Matamba, independent with 209 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

