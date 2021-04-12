Difference between revisions of "Epworth"
|
m (Text replacement - "{\|blank:class="pintablefloat".*\n\|\+\n\|-blank:class="pintablemore".*\n\|blank:.*blank:\|\n<rss .*<\/rss>(\n\n\[.*])?\n\|}" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Epworth settlement started in the late 19th century during the time when Methodist missionaries arrived in Zimbabwe. The Methodist Church acquired three farms in the area
|+
Epworth settlement started in the late 19th centuryduring the time when Methodistmissionaries arrived in Zimbabwe. The Methodist Church acquired three farms in the area
|−
namely Epworth, Glenwood and Adelaide. Prior to the establishment of the local authority in 1986, there were 2 main villages, that is, Chiremba (Muguta and Makomo) and
|+
namely Epworth, Glenwoodand Adelaide. Prior to the establishment of the local authority in 1986, there were 2 main villages, that is, Chiremba(Mugutaand Makomo) and Chizungu(Chinamanoand Zinyengere).<ref name="Dialouge">, [http://dialogueonshelter.co.zw/downloads.html?download=3:epworth-profile-report-feb2012 Epworth Report-Feb2012], published: February 2012, retrieved: June 17, 2016</ref>
|−
Chizungu (Chinamano and Zinyengere).<ref name="Dialouge">, [http://dialogueonshelter.co.zw/downloads.html?download=3:epworth-profile-report-feb2012 Epworth Report-Feb2012], published: February 2012, retrieved: June 17, 2016</ref>Rather than evict these families, as was the norm then, the church “allocated” each family up to an acre of land; however, this was more a permission to stay than a legal entitlement to the land. Four villages − Makomo, Zinyengere, Chiremba and Chinamano – developed, and over the years became known as the original villages.<ref name="Sage">, Beth Chitekwe-Biti, Patience Mudimu, George Masimba Nyama and Takudzwa Jera, [http://eau.sagepub.com/content/24/1/131.full Developing an informal settlement upgrading protocol in Zimbabwe – the Epworth story], ''Environment and Urbanization April 2012 vol. 24 no. 1 131-148'', published: April 2012, retrieved: June 17, 2016</ref>
|+
Rather than evict these families, as was the norm then, the church “allocated” each family up to an acre of land; however, this was more a permission to stay than a legal entitlement to the land. Four villages − Makomo, Zinyengere, Chirembaand Chinamano– developed, and over the years became known as the original villages.<ref name="Sage">, Beth Chitekwe-Biti, Patience Mudimu, George Masimba Nyama and Takudzwa Jera, [http://eau.sagepub.com/content/24/1/131.full Developing an informal settlement upgrading protocol in Zimbabwe – the Epworth story], ''Environment and Urbanization April 2012 vol. 24 no. 1 131-148'', published: April 2012, retrieved: June 17, 2016</ref>
==Geographical location==
==Geographical location==
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
Epworth is a town situated 12 kilometres outside [[Harare]], the capital city of [[Zimbabwe]].<ref name="Sage"/>
Epworth is a town situated 12 kilometres outside [[Harare]], the capital city of [[Zimbabwe]].<ref name="Sage"/>
|−
==Epworth
|+
==Epworth ==
|+
|−
|+
<ref name="Dialouge"/>
==Population==
==Population==
|−
According to the 2012 census, Epworth has a
|+
According to the 2012census, Epworth has a of 167,462 people.<ref name="Unicef">, [http://www.unicef.org/zimbabwe/Harare_Province.pdf Harare Province], ''UNICEF'', published: October 2014, retrieved: June 17, 2016</ref>
|−
==Schools and Infrastructure==
==Schools and Infrastructure==
|+
|−
|+
In terms of the social services, Epworthhas a polyclinic located in DomboramwariShopping Centre and an additional new clinic has been established in Overspill Shops. There are a number of schools ranging from fully-fledged educational institutions run by government and churches to mostly unregistered private-run institutions that offer limited educational services. There are shopping centres within Epworthand these include Munyuki(Ward 1), Overspill(Ward 6) Domboramwari(Ward 3), Chiremba(Ward 1), Cornerstore(Ward 6) and Chizungushops in Ward 4. There are also numerous small corner shops dotted around Epworthwhich offer convenient service with respect to small groceries.<ref name="Dialouge"/>
|−
|−
In terms of the social services,Epworth has a polyclinic located in Domboramwari Shopping Centre and an additional new clinic has been established in Overspill Shops. There are a number of schools ranging from fully-fledged educational institutions run by government and churches to mostly unregistered private-run institutions that offer limited educational services. There are shopping centres within Epworth and these include Munyuki (Ward 1), Overspill (Ward 6) Domboramwari (Ward 3), Chiremba (Ward 1), Cornerstore (Ward 6) and Chizungu shops in Ward 4. There are also numerous small corner shops dotted around Epworth which offer convenient service with respect to small groceries.<ref name="Dialouge"/>
==Nearby Places to Note==
==Nearby Places to Note==
|Line 45:
|Line 44:
</gallery>
</gallery>
==Religion==
==Religion==
|−
In Epworth people follow different religions
|+
In Epworthpeople follow different religions , , traditionalismand many 'churches' are found in the area to support these different beliefs.
==Famous people that live in Epworth==
==Famous people that live in Epworth==
Latest revision as of 12:44, 12 April 2021
Epworth is a residential surburb located in Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare.
Background
Epworth settlement started in the late 19th century during the time when Methodist missionaries arrived in Zimbabwe. The Methodist Church acquired three farms in the area namely Epworth, Glenwood and Adelaide. Prior to the establishment of the local authority in 1986, there were 2 main villages, that is, Chiremba (Muguta and Makomo) and Chizungu (Chinamano and Zinyengere).[1] Rather than evict these families, as was the norm then, the church “allocated” each family up to an acre of land; however, this was more a permission to stay than a legal entitlement to the land. Four villages − Makomo, Zinyengere, Chiremba and Chinamano – developed, and over the years became known as the original villages.[2]
Geographical location
Epworth is a town situated 12 kilometres outside Harare, the capital city of Zimbabwe.[2]
Epworth Government
The Epworth Local government is Epworth Local Board.
See also [1]
Population
According to the 2012 census, Epworth has a population of 167,462 people.[3]
Schools and Infrastructure
Epworth settlement has a wide variety of housing. Planned housing built from brick and mortar under asbestos is mainly found in the formal and planned settlements. On the other hand, housing structures ranging from semi-permanent to temporary makeshift houses are the dominant feature in the unplanned sections (Magada) of Epworth. In Magada, the housing consists of either pole and dagga units or structure constructed with green bricks (unburnt bricks). A majority of the housing is owner-built whilst some houses have been constructed through collective approach, for instance, under the Zimbabwe Homeless Peopleʼs Federation programme. Practical Action has also been involved in the construction of sample houses that are built from soil stabilized blocks (SSBs).
In terms of the social services, Epworth has a polyclinic located in Domboramwari Shopping Centre and an additional new clinic has been established in Overspill Shops. There are a number of schools ranging from fully-fledged educational institutions run by government and churches to mostly unregistered private-run institutions that offer limited educational services. There are shopping centres within Epworth and these include Munyuki (Ward 1), Overspill (Ward 6) Domboramwari (Ward 3), Chiremba (Ward 1), Cornerstore (Ward 6) and Chizungu shops in Ward 4. There are also numerous small corner shops dotted around Epworth which offer convenient service with respect to small groceries.[1]
Nearby Places to Note
- Robert Mugabe International Airport
- Mbizi Game Resort
- Tobbacco Research Board
- Ruwa fishing Dam
Pictures
Religion
In Epworth people follow different religions including Christainity, Islam, and traditionalism, and many 'churches' are found in the area to support these different beliefs.
Famous people that live in Epworth
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 , Epworth Report-Feb2012, published: February 2012, retrieved: June 17, 2016
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 , Beth Chitekwe-Biti, Patience Mudimu, George Masimba Nyama and Takudzwa Jera, Developing an informal settlement upgrading protocol in Zimbabwe – the Epworth story, Environment and Urbanization April 2012 vol. 24 no. 1 131-148, published: April 2012, retrieved: June 17, 2016
- ↑ , Harare Province, UNICEF, published: October 2014, retrieved: June 17, 2016