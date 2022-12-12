In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Zalerah Makari]] of [[Zanu PF]] won the Epworth [[Parliament]] seat with 10 248 votes, beating [[Earthrage Kureva]] from [[CCC]] who had 8283 votes, [[Mhetu Togarepi]] of the [[MDC Alliance]] with 745 votes, [[Richard Musiyadzaanikwa]] of LEAD 92 and [[Innocent Hazvina]] an independent candidate with 441 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Zalerah Makari]] of [[Zanu PF]] won the Epworth [[Parliament]] seat with 10 248 votes, beating [[Earthrage Kureva]] from [[CCC]] who had 8283 votes, [[Mhetu Togarepi]] of the [[MDC Alliance]] with 745 votes, [[Richard Musiyadzaanikwa]] of LEAD 92 and [[Innocent Hazvina]] an independent candidate with 441 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

In '''October 2020''', [[Earthrage Kureva]] was one of the ten legislators expelled from Parliament after the [[MDC-T]] wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it. At the time of the recall, Matsunga was the Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Mufakose]]. The recalling of MPs voted as MDC Alliance candidates followed a Supreme Court ruling in '''April 2020''' conferring legitimacy to Dr [[Thokozani Khupe]] as the leader of the [[MDC-T]].

In '''October 2020''', [[Earthrage Kureva]] was one of the ten legislators expelled from Parliament after the [[MDC-T]] wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it. At the time of the recall, Matsunga was the Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Mufakose]]. The recalling of MPs voted as MDC Alliance candidates followed a Supreme Court ruling in '''April 2020''' conferring legitimacy to Dr [[Thokozani Khupe]] as the leader of the [[MDC-T]].

Epworth is a town , formerly situated 12 kilometers outside [[Harare]], thought now surrounded by Harare Suburbs and [[ Ruwa ]]. <ref name="Sage"/> It is one of the four settlements of [[Harare Metropolitan Province]], the other being [[Harare]], [[Chitungwiza]] and [[Ruwa]].

'''Epworth''' is a residential surburb located in [[Zimbabwe]]'s capital city, [[Harare]] . It is, however, not a part of the [[Harare]] City Government .

Epworth Map

Epworth is a residential surburb located in Zimbabwe's capital city, Harare. It is, however, not a part of the Harare City Government.

Background

Epworth settlement started in the late 19th century during the time when Methodist missionaries arrived in Zimbabwe. The Methodist Church acquired three farms in the area namely Epworth, Glenwood and Adelaide. Prior to the establishment of the local authority in 1986, there were 2 main villages, that is, Chiremba (Muguta and Makomo) and Chizungu (Chinamano and Zinyengere).[1] Rather than evict these families, as was the norm then, the church “allocated” each family up to an acre of land; however, this was more a permission to stay than a legal entitlement to the land. Four villages − Makomo, Zinyengere, Chiremba and Chinamano – developed, and over the years became known as the original villages.[2]

Geographical location

Epworth is a town, formerly situated 12 kilometers outside Harare, thought now surrounded by Harare Suburbs and Ruwa. [2] It is one of the four settlements of Harare Metropolitan Province, the other being Harare, Chitungwiza and Ruwa.

Epworth Government

The Epworth Local government is Epworth Local Board.

Epworth is not a part of the City of Harare.

In October 2020, Earthrage Kureva was one of the ten legislators expelled from Parliament after the MDC-T wrote to the House saying they were no longer representing it. At the time of the recall, Matsunga was the Member of Parliament for Mufakose. The recalling of MPs voted as MDC Alliance candidates followed a Supreme Court ruling in April 2020 conferring legitimacy to Dr Thokozani Khupe as the leader of the MDC-T.

The other MPs that were recalled together with Matsunga were Eric Murai of Highfield East, Wellington Chikombo of Glen Norah, Susan Matsunga of Mufakose, Dorcas Sibanda of Proportional Representation Bulawayo, Caston Matewu of Marondera Central, Lynette Karenyi of PR Manicaland, Concilia Chinanzvavana of PR Mashonaland West, Prince Dubeko Sibanda of Binga North and Unganai Tarusenga of St Mary’s.[3]

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Zalerah Makari of Zanu PF won the Epworth Parliament seat with 10 248 votes, beating Earthrage Kureva from CCC who had 8283 votes, Mhetu Togarepi of the MDC Alliance with 745 votes, Richard Musiyadzaanikwa of LEAD 92 and Innocent Hazvina an independent candidate with 441 votes. [4]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Epworth returned to Parliament:

Amos Midzi of Zanu PF with 15 468 votes or 61.26 percent,

Eliah Jembere of MDC–T with 7 951 votes or 31.49 percent,

Nicholas Sibanda of MDC–N with 1 332 votes or 5.28 percent,

3 others with 497 votes or 1.97 percent.

Total 25 248 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Epworth returned to Parliament:

See also [1]

Population

According to the 2012 census, Epworth has a population of 167,462 people.[5]

Schools and Infrastructure

Epworth settlement has a wide variety of housing. Planned housing built from brick and mortar under asbestos is mainly found in the formal and planned settlements. On the other hand, housing structures ranging from semi-permanent to temporary makeshift houses are the dominant feature in the unplanned sections (Magada) of Epworth. In Magada, the housing consists of either pole and dagga units or structure constructed with green bricks (unburnt bricks). A majority of the housing is owner-built whilst some houses have been constructed through a collective approach, for instance, under the Zimbabwe Homeless Peopleʼs Federation programme. Practical Action has also been involved in the construction of sample houses that are built from soil stabilized blocks (SSBs).

In terms of the social services, Epworth has a polyclinic located in Domboramwari Shopping Centre and an additional new clinic has been established in Overspill Shops. There are a number of schools ranging from fully-fledged educational institutions run by government and churches to mostly unregistered private-run institutions that offer limited educational services. There are shopping centres within Epworth and these include Munyuki (Ward 1), Overspill (Ward 6) Domboramwari (Ward 3), Chiremba (Ward 1), Cornerstore (Ward 6) and Chizungu shops in Ward 4. There are also numerous small corner shops dotted around Epworth which offer convenient service with respect to small groceries.[1]

See Domboramwari High School.



Nearby Places to Note

Robert Mugabe International Airport

Mbizi Game Resort

Tobbacco Research Board

Ruwa fishing Dam

Pictures

Religion

In Epworth people follow different religions including Christainity, Islam, and traditionalism, and many 'churches' are found in the area to support these different beliefs.

Famous people that live in Epworth











