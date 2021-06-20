When he appeared in court on 15 June 2021, his trial was set for July 27 2021.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/just-in-police-boss-makodzas-trial-set-for-next-month/ JUST IN: Police boss Makodza’s trial set for next month], ''The Chronicle'', Published: June 15, 2021, Retrieved: June 20, 2021 </ref>

Appearing for the State, Netsai Mushayabasa did not oppose bail. Makodza's next court appearance was scheduled for March 3 2021.<ref name="ZL">Lindie Whiz, [https://www.zimlive.com/2021/02/02/graft-accused-matabeleland-north-top-cop-erasmus-makodza-freed-on-bail/ Graft-accused Matabeleland North top cop Erasmus Makodza freed on bail], ''ZimLive'', Published: February 2, 2021, Retrieved: June 20, 2021</ref>

He was ordered to reside at his given address, not to interfere with witnesses, and to report once every week at his nearest police station.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner [[John Makamure]] confirmed the arrest and Makodza was expected to appear in court on 2 February 2021. It was alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit. It was alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.<ref name="herald">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-top-cop-arrested/], ''Herald, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021'' </ref>

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner [[John Makamure]] confirmed the arrest and Makodza is expected to appear in court on 2 February 2021. It is alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit. It is alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.<ref name="herald">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-top-cop-arrested/], ''Herald, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021''</ref>

The [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] arrested Officer Commanding [[Matabeleland North Province]] Erasmus Makodza on 1 February 2021 over corruption related charges that were committed during his time when he was Officer Commanding [[Mashonaland East Province]] in 2019. Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner was charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

The [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] arrested Officer Commanding [[Matabeleland North Province]] Erasmus Makodza on 1 February 2021 over corruption related charges that were committed during his time when he was Officer Commanding [[Mashonaland East Province]] in 2019. Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

Makodza has held numerous senior deployments in the police force that include being the Officer Commanding CID [[Bulawayo]] Province, Officer Commanding Mashonaland East and [[Harare]] Provinces as well as the Commander 2018 elections, amongst other deployments.<ref name="S"/>

Makodza has held numerous senior deployments in the police force that include being the Officer Commanding CID [[Bulawayo]] Province, Officer Commanding Mashonaland East and [[Harare]] Provinces as well as the Commander 2018 elections, amongst other deployments.<ref name="S"/>

Makodza was redeployed in September 2020 as the new Officer Commanding for [[Matabeleland North]] while Commissioner [[Charles Nhete]] replaced him as Harare province commander. The transfers were explained as routine transfers meant to strengthen the police operational effectiveness. <ref name="S">Rutendo Nyeve, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/police-commissioner-makodza-goes-to-mat-north/ Police Commissioner Makodza goes to Mat North], ''Sunday News'', Published: September 21, 2020, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>

Makodza was redeployed in September 2020 as the new Officer Commanding for [[Matabeleland North]] while Commissioner [[Charles Nhete]] replaced him as Harare province commander. The transfers have were explained as routine transfers meant to strengthen the police operational effectiveness. <ref name="S">Rutendo Nyeve, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/police-commissioner-makodza-goes-to-mat-north/ Police Commissioner Makodza goes to Mat North], ''Sunday News'', Published: September 21, 2020, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in [[Mashonaland East Province]], was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing [[Bernard Dumbura]] who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zrp-reshuffles-top-cops/ ZRP reshuffles top cops], ''The Herald'', Published: May 12, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in [[Mashonaland East Province]], was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing [[Bernard Dumbura]] who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zrp-reshuffles-top-cops/ ZRP reshuffles top cops], ''The Herald'', Published: May 12, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>

Erasmus Makodza

Erasmus Makodza is a Zimbabwe Republic Police Senior Assistant Commissioner and he is the Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Province. He was the commander in charge of the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Career

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in Mashonaland East Province, was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing Bernard Dumbura who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).[1]

Makodza was redeployed in September 2020 as the new Officer Commanding for Matabeleland North while Commissioner Charles Nhete replaced him as Harare province commander. The transfers were explained as routine transfers meant to strengthen the police operational effectiveness. [2]

Makodza has held numerous senior deployments in the police force that include being the Officer Commanding CID Bulawayo Province, Officer Commanding Mashonaland East and Harare Provinces as well as the Commander 2018 elections, amongst other deployments.[2]

Arrest

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Province Erasmus Makodza on 1 February 2021 over corruption related charges that were committed during his time when he was Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province in 2019. Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner was charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest and Makodza was expected to appear in court on 2 February 2021. It was alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit. It was alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.[3]

Bail

Makodza was released on ZW$10,000 bail by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

He was ordered to reside at his given address, not to interfere with witnesses, and to report once every week at his nearest police station.

Appearing for the State, Netsai Mushayabasa did not oppose bail. Makodza's next court appearance was scheduled for March 3 2021.[4]

When he appeared in court on 15 June 2021, his trial was set for July 27 2021.[5]

Picture Gallery







