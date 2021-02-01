Difference between revisions of "Erasmus Makodza"
Erasmus Makodza is a Zimbabwe Republic Police Senior Assistant Commissioner. He was the commander in charge of the 2018 Harmonised Elections.
Arrest
He was arrested on 1 February 2021 by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, on unspecified corruption allegations.