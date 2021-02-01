Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Erasmus Makodza"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Erasmus Makodza''' is a Zimbabwe Republic Police Senior Assistant Commissioner. He was the commander in charge of the 2018 Harmonised Elections. ==Arrest== He was...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 15:40, 1 February 2021

Erasmus Makodza is a Zimbabwe Republic Police Senior Assistant Commissioner. He was the commander in charge of the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Arrest

He was arrested on 1 February 2021 by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, on unspecified corruption allegations.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Erasmus_Makodza&oldid=98419"