[[File:Erasmus-Makodza.jpg|thumb|Erasmus Makodza]] '''Erasmus Makodza''' is a [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] Senior Assistant Commissioner. He was the commander in charge of the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]].

Career

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in Mashonaland East Province, was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing Bernard Dumbura who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).[1]

Makodza was redeployed in September 2020 as the new Officer Commanding for Matabeleland North while Commissioner Charles Nhete replaced him as Harare province commander. The transfers have were explained as routine transfers meant to strengthen the police operational effectiveness. [2]

Makodza has held numerous senior deployments in the police force that include being the Officer Commanding CID Bulawayo Province, Officer Commanding Mashonaland East and Harare Provinces as well as the Commander 2018 elections, amongst other deployments.[2]

Arrest

He was arrested on 1 February 2021 by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, on unspecified corruption allegations.



