|description= Erasmus Makodza is a Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Republic Police and he is the Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Province.

He was arrested on 1 February 2021 by the [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]], on unspecified corruption allegations.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner [[John Makamure]] confirmed the arrest and Makodza is expected to appear in court on 2 February 2021. It is alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit. It is alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.<ref name="herald">Zvamaida Murwira, [https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-top-cop-arrested/], ''Herald, Published: 1 February, 2021, Accessed: 1 February, 2021''</ref>

The [[Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission]] arrested Officer Commanding [[Matabeleland North Province]] Erasmus Makodza on 1 February 2021 over corruption related charges that were committed during his time when he was Officer Commanding [[Mashonaland East Province]] in 2019. Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in [[Mashonaland East Province]], was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing [[Bernard Dumbura]] who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zrp-reshuffles-top-cops/ ZRP reshuffles top cops], ''The Herald'', Published: May 12, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in [[Mashonaland East Province]], was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing [[Bernard Dumbura]] who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/zrp-reshuffles-top-cops/ ZRP reshuffles top cops], ''The Herald'', Published: May 12, 2021, Retrieved: February 1, 2021</ref>

[[File:Erasmus-Makodza.jpg|thumb|Erasmus Makodza]]'''Erasmus Makodza''' is a [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] Senior Assistant Commissioner and he is the Officer Commanding [[Matabeleland North Province]] . He was the commander in charge of the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]].

[[File:Erasmus-Makodza.jpg|thumb|Erasmus Makodza]]'''Erasmus Makodza''' is a [[Zimbabwe Republic Police]] Senior Assistant Commissioner. He was the commander in charge of the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]].

Erasmus Makodza

Erasmus Makodza is a Zimbabwe Republic Police Senior Assistant Commissioner and he is the Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Province. He was the commander in charge of the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Career

In May 2020, Erasmus Makodza, who was in Mashonaland East Province, was transferred to Harare Province where he took on the role of commander of the province replacing Bernard Dumbura who was transferred to Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).[1]

Makodza was redeployed in September 2020 as the new Officer Commanding for Matabeleland North while Commissioner Charles Nhete replaced him as Harare province commander. The transfers have were explained as routine transfers meant to strengthen the police operational effectiveness. [2]

Makodza has held numerous senior deployments in the police force that include being the Officer Commanding CID Bulawayo Province, Officer Commanding Mashonaland East and Harare Provinces as well as the Commander 2018 elections, amongst other deployments.[2]

Arrest

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested Officer Commanding Matabeleland North Province Erasmus Makodza on 1 February 2021 over corruption related charges that were committed during his time when he was Officer Commanding Mashonaland East Province in 2019. Makodza who holds the rank of Commissioner has been charged under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

ZACC Spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrest and Makodza is expected to appear in court on 2 February 2021. It is alleged that Makodza imposed his girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza, as a private investor to work jointly with a farm in Marondera belonging to ZRP in several horticultural projects for his personal benefit. It is alleged that Makodza has a child with Chapfudza.[3]

Picture Gallery







