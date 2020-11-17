Difference between revisions of "Eria Haisa"

In July 2018, Eria Haisa was elected to Ward 9 Chinhoyi Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 614 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Chinhoyi Municipality with 614 votes, beating Jane Ndaka Machamire of Zanu-PF with 402 votes, Nicholas Phiri, independent with 70 votes and Bennyhilder Matashu of PRC with 27 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

