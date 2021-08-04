|description= Eric Kasamba popularly known as Piki or Picky Kasamba is a Zimbabwean musician. He is known for performing alongside Oliver Mtukudzi as part of the band the Black Spirits.

Eric "Picky" Kasamba

Career

Picky Kasamba was part of the Black Spirits as a dancer, percussionist and vocalist.[1] He worked with Oliver Mtukudzi for 26 years before he voluntarily left the Black Spirits to run a bar in Bindura.[2] Speaking on why he left Oliver Mtukudzi and the Black Spirits, Picky Kasamba said:

"I had a good working relationship with Mtukudzi. We came from rags together and things went well when we released ‘‘Tuku Music’’ album. We did well under Derby’s management, but things changed when she left. I felt shortchanged and decided to relocate to Bindura to run a bar because I thought I would get better income. However, I have nothing against Tuku because I know things change and sometimes different managers have different ways of doing things."

