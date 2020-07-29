Difference between revisions of "Eric Harid"

From Pindula
(Created page with "'''Eric Harid''' is regarded by some as a politically exposed person. In '''July 2020''', '''Eric Harid''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 20...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Eric Harid''' is regarded by some as a politically exposed person.  
+
'''Eric Harid''' is regarded by some as a politically exposed person. He is a Permanent Secretary. His relationship with [[Abdulman Eric Harid]] is not known.  
  
 +
===Farm Mechanisation Scheme===
 
In '''July 2020''', '''Eric Harid''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].  
 
In '''July 2020''', '''Eric Harid''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].  
  

Latest revision as of 09:50, 29 July 2020

Eric Harid is regarded by some as a politically exposed person. He is a Permanent Secretary. His relationship with Abdulman Eric Harid is not known.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Eric Harid was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

  • Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.

Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,
Mashonaland West US$44,7 million
Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.

  • Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.
  • Masvingo US$26,4 million,
  • Manicaland US$18 million
  • Midlands US$14 million.

Eric Harid, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He is listed as owing US$74,264.

[1]

  1. https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], Big Saturday Read, Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Eric_Harid&oldid=90737"