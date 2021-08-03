Difference between revisions of "Eric Knight"
Eric Knight
Known for
Being a radio and television presenter
Spouse(s)
Martha Knight
Children
Moira Knight, Michael Knight, Marcia Knight,
|Parents
|Website
|www
Eric "The General" Knight is a Zimbabwean born media personality and politician based in the United Kingdom.
Background
His father Lazarus Saruff Knight died on 27 July 1998. He succumbed to a long illness and was laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery. By the time his father died, Eric Knight's parents had divorced.[1] Knight's mother is Joyce Knight.
He grew up in Vito Street in Mbare. Knight said he left for the United Kingdom in May 2002 because he felt his life was under threat.[2]
Age
He was born in 1970.[2]
Siblings
Eric Knight is the lastborn from his mother's side. These are his siblings:
- Frank Louis Knight who is the firstborn and a war veteran based in London
- Rita Knight Ritzau who is in Denmark
- Naddie Knight Mbeulani who in London
- Hilton Knight (late)
Knight's father re-married and sired
- Dereck Knight
- Maureen Knight Makomva
- Owen Knight
- Ayisha Knight Chitakunye
His father also had other children from previous relationships:
- Loveness Knight
- Goodwin Masimba Knight
- Bednock Knight
- Norman Knight
- Dugmore Knight
- Abigail Knight Mahaso[1]
Children
Eric Knight has four children with his wife Martha. They are:
- Marcia Knight
- Malcom Knight[2]
Extra Marital Affairs
In 2019, Eric Knight denied reports that he had fathered a child with a Small House. In a statement, Knight wrote:
Hello Zimbabwe!
Satan at it again for the umpteenth time! I’m told some person on social media who is cooking nice stories that she goes out with me and is expecting The General’s baby.
She has nicely cut out one of my many pictures off Facebook and blended it with some chats.
The phone number used is one of my numbers that people share with each other as they request us to participate in their functions
Please ignore that lunatic. I don’t even know who it is and where the person is.
These are the days of social media tomfoolery. Photoshop even voice projection is doctored nowadays.
God bless Zimbabwe! God bless Africa!
In May 2019, Knight's daughter Moira commented on Eric Knight's affairs saying they had been going on for a while.
In an interview with H-Metro, Moira said:
"It’s embarrassing what he did and this has been happening for a long time. It’s not the first time he has done this but I have just been quiet about for so many years over the things he has done to mom. It pains me a lot to hear my mom call me crying over my dad’s behaviour and to some extent this pressured me to react the way I did, I had to vent it out. My mother is in pieces right now and I am planning to visit the UK to be with her and spend some time with her. We spoke at length and deep and all I can say is, she is fed up with dad’s issues though she hasn’t made her final decision yet."
In 2013, Eric Knight denied he was having a secret affair with a 19-year-old Harare school girl named Ayanda Shekede.
Knight said he was "an extremely happily married man to an extremely beautiful woman, Martha Knight and with 4 wonderful kids."
He claimed the article "was a plan by some old widow who resides in Leicester whom I made a mistake and befriended a few years ago, not knowing that the old evil woman had other thoughts."[6]
Career
He was a radio presenter at Radio 2 which was renamed Radio Zimbabwe. Knight also presented the programme Ezomgido on ZTV.
In 2020, Knight said he was going to launch a radio station Radio54 African Panorama Live.[7]
He left British Airways and joined Sky TV. In 2018 he was named Customer Hero of the Year by Sky TV.[8][9]
Politics
Eric Knight contested in the 2013 elections as an MDC-T candidate and lost in the Mbare constituency in Harare to seat to Zanu-PF’s Tendai Savanhu. In 2013, there were reports that Knight had joined Zanu-PF. In a statement, Knight denied the reports saying he was stepping down from politics to pursue a career in broadcasting. He was quoted saying it was an ‘accident’ for him to be in politics.[6]
He said he joined the MDC in September 2002 where he was the Information Secretary.[2]
In 2018, publications reported again that Eric Knight had joined Zanu-PF's UK structures. Nick Mangwana confirmed that Knight had indeed joined Zanu-PF in the United Kingdom.[10][11]
References
