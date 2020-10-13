Difference between revisions of "Erica Ndewere"
Latest revision as of 14:59, 13 October 2020
Justice
Erica Ndewere
Image via Judicial Services Commission
|Judge
|Appointed by
|President Robert Mugabe
|Personal details
|Born
Erica Ndewere
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Residence
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Judge at the High Court of Zimbabwe
|Profession
|Law
|Known for
|Being suspended for granting Job Sikhala bail in September 2020.
Erica Ndewere is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. She was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2013. Justice Erica Ndewere was sworn in on the 14th of July 2014, by the late former President Robert Mugabe. [1] Before her appointment as a High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere was the president of the Labour Court.
Notable Cases
Granting Opposition leader bail
In September 2020, Justice Ndewere granted MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala bail in his High Court case of inciting public violence. The judgement was generally viewed by the opposition as contrary to the norm of opposition leaders and activists being denied bail.
Constitutional lawyer and academic, Alex Magaisa commented:
We’ve have been very hard on the judiciary in recent months. But as I wrote in a recent #BSR individual judges are under pressure from the system. Don’t underestimate the courage of the judge who gave Job Sikhala bail on Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if she suffers for it. When you do things against the system’s wishes, the system finds something to hit you with. Sooner or later you will hear they are investigating Justice Erica Ndewere for this and that. I do not have the power to see the future; I merely interpret the future from experience.[2]
On 13 October 2020, The Herald reported that Justice Ndewere had been brought before a tribunal after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set one up to look into her suitability to hold office.[3] The allegations against her were not disclosed.
References
- ↑ Zvamaida Murwira, President swears in 6 High Court judges, The Herald, Published: 15 July 2013, Retrieved: 6 Jul 2017
- ↑ We’ve have been very hard on the judiciary in recent months., Twitter, Published: 23 Sep 2020, Retrieved: 13 Oct 2020
- ↑ Another judge to appear before tribunal, The Herald, Published: 13 Oct 2020, Retrieved: 13 October 2020