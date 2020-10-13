On 13 October 2020 , [[ The Herald ]] reported that Justice Ndewere had been brought before a tribunal after the [[ Judicial Service Commission ]] (JSC) recommended to President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa ]] to set one up to look into her suitability to hold office.<ref name="th13102020"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/another-judge-to-appear-before-tribunal/ Another judge to appear before tribunal], ''The Herald, Published: 13 Oct 2020, Retrieved: 13 October 2020''</ref> The allegations against her were not disclosed.

When you do things against the system’s wishes, the system finds something to hit you with. Sooner or later you will hear they are investigating Justice Erica Ndewere for this and that. I do not have the power to see the future; I merely interpret the future from experience.<ref name="amtwt"> [https://twitter.com/Wamagaisa/status/1308547271685013504 We’ve have been very hard on the judiciary in recent months.], ''Twitter, Published: 23 Sep 2020, Retrieved: 13 Oct 2020''</ref></blockquote>

'''Erica Ndewere''' is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the [[High Court of Zimbabwe]]. She was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2013. Justice Erica Ndewere was sworn in on the 14th of July 2014, by the late former President [[ Robert Mugabe ]] . <ref name="th15072013">Zvamaida Murwira, [http://www.herald.co.zw/president-swears-in-6-high-court-judges/ President swears in 6 High Court judges], ''The Herald, Published: 15 July 2013, Retrieved: 6 Jul 2017''</ref> Before her appointment as a High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere was the president of the Labour Court.

Notable Cases

Granting Opposition leader bail

In September 2020, Justice Ndewere granted MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala bail in his High Court case of inciting public violence. The judgement was generally viewed by the opposition as contrary to the norm of opposition leaders and activists being denied bail.

Constitutional lawyer and academic, Alex Magaisa commented:

We’ve have been very hard on the judiciary in recent months. But as I wrote in a recent #BSR individual judges are under pressure from the system. Don’t underestimate the courage of the judge who gave Job Sikhala bail on Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if she suffers for it. When you do things against the system’s wishes, the system finds something to hit you with. Sooner or later you will hear they are investigating Justice Erica Ndewere for this and that. I do not have the power to see the future; I merely interpret the future from experience.[2]

On 13 October 2020, The Herald reported that Justice Ndewere had been brought before a tribunal after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set one up to look into her suitability to hold office.[3] The allegations against her were not disclosed.



