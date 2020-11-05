Justice Erica Ndewere of Harare [[High Court]] suspended after President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed a tribunal to investigate allegations of misconduct against her on recommendation of the [[Judicial Service Commission]] (JSC) on 5 November 2020. She accused Chief Justice Malaba of pursuing her after she defied his unlawful orders.

Erica Ndewere is a Zimbabwean lawyer and a judge of the High Court of Zimbabwe. She was appointed by President Robert Mugabe in 2013. Justice Erica Ndewere was sworn in on the 14th of July 2014, by the late former President Robert Mugabe. [1] Before her appointment as a High Court judge, Justice Erica Ndewere was the president of the Labour Court.

Notable Cases

Granting Opposition leader bail

In September 2020, Justice Ndewere granted MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala bail in his High Court case of inciting public violence. The judgement was generally viewed by the opposition as contrary to the norm of opposition leaders and activists being denied bail.

Constitutional lawyer and academic, Alex Magaisa commented:

We’ve have been very hard on the judiciary in recent months. But as I wrote in a recent #BSR individual judges are under pressure from the system. Don’t underestimate the courage of the judge who gave Job Sikhala bail on Tuesday. I wouldn’t be surprised if she suffers for it. When you do things against the system’s wishes, the system finds something to hit you with. Sooner or later you will hear they are investigating Justice Erica Ndewere for this and that. I do not have the power to see the future; I merely interpret the future from experience.[2]

On 13 October 2020, The Herald reported that Justice Ndewere had been brought before a tribunal after the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set one up to look into her suitability to hold office.[3] The allegations against her were not disclosed.





Suspended after appointment of tribunal

