Latest revision as of 11:36, 8 March 2022
Erica "Rica" Ndoro is a Zimbabwean radio personality who works as a presenter and producer for Star FM.
Background
Age
Erica Ndoro was born on 26 September.[1]
Personal Life
She used to date Harare car dealer and businessman, Matthew Musengezi.[2] [3]
Businesses
Zora
On 18 February 2020, H-Metro reported that Erica Ndoro had started her own skincare line called Zora.
The publication reported that the skincare line would be made up of a variety of skin products like lotions, body butter, body mists, sanitisers and vaginal washes among many others.
The publication said the products would be manufactured in South Africa but packaged in the country.[4]
References
