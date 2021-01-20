'''Erica Nlewedim''' also known as ' ''Star girl''' is a Nigerian actress, model, entrepreneur, and reality television star.

Background

She is the daughter of Oby Nwokolo and Eric Nlewedim Christian.[1]

Age

She was born on 13 March 1994 Ngozi Ugomma Erica Nlewedim in Umuahia, Abia State.[1]

Businesses

Erica launched her Luxury hair brand, Beluxia Hair. She holds the position of the brand's Chief Executive Officer.[1]

Education

Erica Nlewedim did her secondary school education at Victory Grammar School, Lagos and was later moved to Command Secondary School, Ikeja. She graduated from Covenant University with a degree in Business Administration. In a bid to further her acting career, Erica studied Acting for Film at the Met Film School, London, in 2019.[1]

Career

Modelling

In 2013, she was appointed the brand Ambassador for Natures Gentle Touch; a personal style brand that uses natural ingredients to solve hair and scalp challenges.

In 2014, she participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MGBN) pageant where she quickly became a fan favourite which earned her the MBGN Miss Photogenic award. The competition made her gain massive recognition which saw her feature in a Peak Milk TV advert alongside Nigerian pop Artiste, Falz.

As a model, Nlewedim has worked with brands such as Glo, Jumia, and MyZotoApp. From 2015 to 2017, Nlewedim was the brand face for Zaron Cosmetics, Access Bank and Maltina.[1]

Acting

She made her acting debut in 2015 with a lead role in Secrets and Scandals. Erica also featured in the TV Series, Royal Castle for three seasons. In that same year, she starred in the movie Poka Messiah, Directed by Ernest Obi.

In 2016, she featured in a thriller; Once Upon A Night, where she played a supporting character. Erica has also featured in the TV series My Flatmates. She also featured in TV series and movies such as; The Paternity Deal, Being Farouk, Dead Rites, Fractured, Win or Lose, and Made in heaven. She also played a supporting role in the movie, Hire A Woman.[1]

BBNaija Season 5

Nlewedim was disqualified from Season 5 of BBNaija lockdown show on Sunday 6 September 2020 after she collected her third strike for her behaviour in a fight with a fellow housemate. Erica used strong language in a fight with fellow housemate Laycon.[2] Angered by Erica's disqualification, her fans which go by the name the Elites started off a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe. The organisers targeted $100,000 but they raked in a whopping $71, 887 and closed the account, having met over 75 per cent of their initial goal.[3]

Philanthropy

Erica Nlewedim Foundation

In 2018, Nlewedim founded the Erica Nlewedim Foundation which is a non-governmental organisation that caters for underprivileged children. The Erica Nlewedim Foundation embarks on periodical visits to orphanage homes where it donates babies' supplies and other consumables.

In December 2019, the Erica Nlewedim Foundation launched its Hunger Heroes Campaign which successfully fed 1000 less privileged individuals on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria.[1]