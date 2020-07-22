Difference between revisions of "Erick Chipeta"

Erick Chipeta

Erick Chipeta is a Zimbabwean professional footballer who plays as a defender and midfielder for the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors. He also signed for Al-Raed in Saudi Arabia but never got to play for the team.

Background

Erick Chipeta was born on 28 June 1990 in Zimbabwe.

Career

Club

Chipeta started his career in Zimbabwe with Hwange Football Club, where he remained for two years before leaving his homeland for South Africa for the first time. In 2014, Chipeta joined newly promoted Premier Soccer League side Chippa United. He made his debut for Chippa in a 1–1 draw at home to Mamelodi Sundowns on 22 October 2014. In total he made 18 appearances and scored 1 goal in his first season with Chippa. In his second season, he scored 3 goals in 25 appearances. In April 2016, ahead of the 2016–17 season, Chipeta agreed to join Ajax Cape Town. He separated with Ajax Cape Town by mutual consent just before deadline in what was an unexpected move. Although the ABSA Premiership team did not give a detailed explanation to the sudden turn of events, the player wanted more game time, but was not featuring prominently in the plans of the coach.[1]

Chipeta rekindled his career at the South African National First Division side, Cape Umoya United in 2018, after terminating his contract with Ajax Cape Town on a mutual understanding in 2017. He then went on to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Raed FC where he did not last a season.

International

Chipeta made his debut for the Zimbabwe national team on 16 June 2013 in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier versus Guinea. He made two more appearances for his nation in 2013. In January 2014, coach Ian Gorowa, invited him to be a part of the Zimbabwe squad for the 2014 African Nations Championship. He helped the team to a fourth-place finish after being defeated by Nigeria by a goal to nil.





References