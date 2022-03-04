In July 2018, Erick Magere was elected to Ward 1 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 4641 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Guruve RDC with 4641 votes, beating Gift Chizombe of MDC Alliance with 164 votes. [1]

