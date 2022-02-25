They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. <ref name="for convening an illegal gathering – remained in police custody yesterday and are expected to appear in court today. The 17 activists were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. Murai is also the opposition party’s"> [http://newzimbabwevision.com/tag/mdc_t-mp-erick-murai/ MDC_T MP Erick Murai – newzimbabwevision],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. <ref name="for convening an illegal gathering – remained in police custody yesterday and are expected to appear in court today. The 17 activists were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. Murai is also the opposition party’s"> [http://newzimbabwevision.com/tag/mdc_t-mp-erick-murai/ MDC_T MP Erick Murai – newzimbabwevision],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists.

He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists.

''' Erick Murai''' is member of parliament for [[Highfield East]] constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

''' Eric Murai''' is member of parliament for [[Highfield East]] constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

| birth_name = Erick Murai<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = Eric Murai<!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = <!-- filename only, i.e. without "File:" (or "Image:") prefix or enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Erick Murai<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Eric Murai<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Erick Murai is member of parliament for Highfield East constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

Background

Erick Murai was born on 07 July 1971 in Mutare.

Political career

Murai joined the MDC-T on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield and was elected as a member of Parliament in the National Assembly representing Highfield East Constituency in the 2013 elections.

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections,

Arrest

He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]