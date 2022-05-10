He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections .

Erick Murai is member of parliament for Highfield East constituency. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

Background

Erick Murai was born on 07 July 1971 in Mutare.

Political career

Murai joined the MDC-T on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield and was elected as a member of Parliament in the National Assembly representing Highfield East Constituency in the 2013 elections.

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections.

Arrest

He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]