Difference between revisions of "Erick Murai"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
| box_width =
| box_width =
}}
}}
|−
'''Erick Murai''' is member of parliament for [[Highfield
|+
'''Erick Murai''' is member of parliament for [[Highfield]] . He contested in the July 2018elections and won.
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Erick Murai was born
|+
Erick Muraiwas born July 1971in [[Mutare]].
==Political career==
==Political career==
|−
Murai joined the MDC
|+
Muraijoined the MDCon its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in [[Highfield]] and was elected as a member of Parliament [[Highfield]] in the 2013elections.
|−
He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections.
|+
He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018elections
|+
.
==Arrest==
==Arrest==
|Line 106:
|Line 107:
|image_alt= Erick Murai Biography
|image_alt= Erick Murai Biography
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Members of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
Latest revision as of 12:48, 10 May 2022
|Erick Murai
|Born
|Erick Murai
July 7, 1971
Mutare
|Occupation
|Title
|Honorable Member of Parliament
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Erick Murai is member of parliament for Highfield East. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.
Background
Erick Murai was born 7 July 1971 in Mutare.
Political career
Murai joined the MDC on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield. He became MDC-T and was elected as a member of Parliament of Zimbabwe for Highfield East in the 2013 elections.
He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections.
In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) he was re-elected to Highfiled East as the CCC candidate. He polled 5610 votes.
Arrest
He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]
References
- ↑ MDC_T MP Erick Murai – newzimbabwevision, retrieved: 1 Aug 2018