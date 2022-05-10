He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the '''July 2018''' elections. <br/>

'''Murai''' joined the [[ MDC ]] on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in [[Highfield ]]. He became [[MDC-T ]] and was elected as a member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe]] for [[Highfield]] East in the '''2013''' elections.

Background

Erick Murai was born 7 July 1971 in Mutare.

Political career

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022) he was re-elected to Highfiled East as the CCC candidate. He polled 5610 votes.

Arrest

He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]