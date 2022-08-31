They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. <ref name="for convening an illegal gathering – remained in police custody yesterday and are expected to appear in court today. The 17 activists were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. Murai is also the opposition party’s"> [http://newzimbabwevision.com/tag/mdc_t-mp-erick-murai/ MDC_T MP Erick Murai – newzimbabwevision],'' retrieved: 1 Aug 2018''</ref>

In '''2018''', He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists.

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]] he was re-elected to Highfiled East as the [[CCC]] candidate. He polled 5610 votes.

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the '''July 2018''' elections. <br/>

'''Murai''' joined the [[MDC]] on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in [[Highfield]]. He became [[MDC-T]] and was elected as a member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe]] for [[Highfield]] East in the '''2013''' elections.

Background

Erick Murai was born 7 July 1971 in Mutare.

Service/Career

Murai joined the MDC on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield. He became MDC-T and was elected as a member of Parliament of Zimbabwe for Highfield East in the 2013 elections.

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections.



In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Highfield East returned to Parliament:

Erick Murai of CCC with 5 610 votes,

of CCC with 5 610 votes, Nobert Chikumbo of Zanu PF with 1 600 votes,

Gilbert Bgwende of MDC Alliance with 483 votes,

Shelton Mupambwa of PZ with 34 votes.

Events

Arrest

In 2018, He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]