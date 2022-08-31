Pindula

Latest revision as of 11:45, 31 August 2022

Erick Murai
BornErick Murai
(1971-07-07) July 7, 1971 (age 51)
Mutare
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyMDC Alliance

Erick Murai is member of parliament for Highfield East. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

Background

Erick Murai was born 7 July 1971 in Mutare.

Service/Career

Murai joined the MDC on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield. He became MDC-T and was elected as a member of Parliament of Zimbabwe for Highfield East in the 2013 elections.

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Highfield East returned to Parliament:

Events

Arrest

In 2018, He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]

References

  1. MDC_T MP Erick Murai – newzimbabwevision, retrieved: 1 Aug 2018
