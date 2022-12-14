He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the '''July 2018''' elections. <br/>

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] ) '''[[Highfield]] East''' returned to [[Parliament ]]:

'''Murai''' joined the [[MDC]] on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in [[Highfield]]. He became [[ MDC-T ]] and was elected as a member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe ]] for [[ Highfield ]] East in the ''' 2013 ''' elections.

Erick Murai is member of parliament for Highfield East. He contested in the July 2018 elections and won.

Background

Erick Murai was born 7 July 1971 in Mutare.

Service/Career

Murai joined the MDC on its formation and became a councillor for Ward 24 in Highfield.

Erick Murai of MDC–T with 8 494 votes or 65.17 percent,

Onias Ndhlela of MDC–N with 747 votes or 5.73 percent,

4 others with 166 votes or 1.27 percent.

Total 13 034 votes

He was elected as Member of Parliament for Highfield East in the July 2018 elections.



In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Highfield East returned to Parliament:

Erick Murai of CCC with 5 610 votes,

Gilbert Bgwende of MDC Alliance with 483 votes,

Shelton Mupambwa of PZ with 34 votes.

Events

Arrest

In 2018, He was arrested in for convening an illegal gathering together with 17 other activists. They were engaged in running battles with the police as they insisted on holding the rally after they were warned by police it had not been sanctioned. [1]