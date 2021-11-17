Kadungure died at [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals|Parirenyatwa]] on May 31, 1990 after a long illness.

Immediately after Zimbabwe's independence, ''' Kadungure ''' served as Minister of Transport and Power. In ''' 1981 ''' he was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture and in ''' 1984 ''' he was appointed Minister of State for Defense. In ''' 1988 ''' , ''' Kadungure ''' was appointed Senior Minister of State for Political Affairs and was responsible for planning the government's National Service with was aimed at alleviating the growing unemployment problem caused by a number of school leavers.<ref name="Wiki"/> He also served as [[Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front|Zanu-PF]] Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.<ref name="Manica">Samuel Kadungure, [http://www.manicapost.com/my-track-record-speaks-for-itself-chipanga/ My track record speaks for itself: Chipanga], ''The Manica Post'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref>

He returned home on '''23 January 1980''', and ran for a seat in the [[Midlands Province]]. He also managed party funds. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

''' Kadungure ''' was part of the Patriotic Front delegation that represented [[Zimbabwe]] at the [[ Lancaster House Agreement ]] negotiations. He was then ZAPU's future Finance secretary.<ref name="Race">[http://www.raceandhistory.com/Zimbabwe/Lancaster_House_Agreement.html Lancaster House Agreement], ''Race and History'', Published: July 13, 2013, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref>

In '' '1977 ''' he became a member of the Central Committee and became the party Secretary for Education and Culture. He was later appointed ZAPU's Finance Secretary. <ref name="Wiki"/>

Kadungure joined [[Zimbabwe African People ' s Union|ZAPU]] in 1962 but moved to Zambia in 1964 to work.<ref name="Wiki">[https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/88HARARE1365_a.html THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION], Published: March 14, 1988, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref> In 1968 he joined the armed struggle and served in [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army|ZANLA]]. In 1977 he became a member of the Central Committee and became the party Secretary for Education and Culture. He was later appointed ZAPU's Finance Secretary.<ref name="Wiki"/>

On [[Herbert Chitepo]]'s killing, he was arrested and imprisoned in Kabwe, Zambia. He participated in the Zipra / Zanla / ZIPA re - organisations from prison. <ref name = "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

In '''1968''' he joined the armed struggle and served in [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army|ZANLA]]. In '''1969''', he and ten others returned to scout the [[Zambezi Valley]] for new crossing points. In '''1971''', he went with three others into Tete Province, scouting routes and supply points, and had engagements with Portuguese and Rhodesian soldiers. In '''1974''', he was withdrawn and posted to Tanzania to train others.

Kadungure joined [[Zimbabwe African People's Union|ZAPU]] in '''1962''' but moved to Zambia in '''1964''' to work. <ref name="Wiki">[https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/88HARARE1365_a.html THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION], Published: 14 March 1988, Retrieved: 2 August 2015</ref> He worked for the Zambian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. He witnessed Zambian Independence celbratons in '''October 1964'''. In '''1966''', he moved to the Zambian Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and trained as a computer programmer.

Kadungure attended [[St Augustine Mission]].<ref name="Book1">Vesta Sithole, [https://books.google.co.zw/books?id=CpJVqwSTbzsC&pg=PA67&lpg=PA67&dq=Ernest+Kadungure&source=bl&ots=NPym5CsFI0&sig=guT6JJ-Uh6DFQ-zaaUqaiFmis8E&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0CK4BEOgBMBpqFQoTCJjhkuWCjccCFYRuPgodu2ALBA#v=onepage&q=Ernest%20Kadungure&f=false My Life With An Unsung Hero], ''Author House UK Ltd'', Published: November 9, 2006, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref>

'''1961''' to '''1964''': Teaching at Narira and Chitsere Schools. Founder member of Zanu, '''1963'''. Dismissed form teaching service. <br/> <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

Secondary School: [[St Augustine's High School]], [[Penhalonga]].<ref name="Book1">Vesta Sithole, [https://books.google.co.zw/books?id=CpJVqwSTbzsC&pg=PA67&lpg=PA67&dq=Ernest+Kadungure&source=bl&ots=NPym5CsFI0&sig=guT6JJ-Uh6DFQ-zaaUqaiFmis8E&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0CK4BEOgBMBpqFQoTCJjhkuWCjccCFYRuPgodu2ALBA#v=onepage&q=Ernest%20Kadungure&f=false My Life With An Unsung Hero], ''Author House UK Ltd'', Published: November 9, 2006, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref> to '''1960'''. <br/>

'''Born:''' '''13 February 1942''', [[Chivhu]]. <ref name="AllAfrica">[http://allafrica.com/stories/200907220446.html Zimbabwe: Heroes Day - 20 Days to Go], ''allAfrica'', Published: July 22, 2009, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref> <br/> One of twin boys. <br/>

'''Ernest Kadungure''' was a politician who was Zimbabwe 's first Minister of Transport and Power after Independence .

