''' Kadungure ''' died at [[ Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals|Parirenyatwa ]] on ''' 31 May 1990 ''' after a long illness .

In the ''' 1990 ''' Parliamentary Election (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Chikomba ]]' returned to [[Parliament]]:

On [[Herbert Chitepo]]'s killing, he was arrested and imprisoned in Kabwe, Zambia. He participated in the Zipra / Zanla / ZIPA re-organisations from prison. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

On [[Herbert Chitepo]]'s killing, he was arrested and imprisoned in Kabwe, Zambia. He participated in the Zipra / Zanla / ZIPA re-organisations from prison. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

In '''1968''' he joined the armed struggle and served in [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army|ZANLA]]. In '''1969''', he and ten others returned to scout the [[Zambezi River ]] Valley for new crossing points. In '''1971''', he went with three others into Tete Province, scouting routes and supply points, and had engagements with Portuguese and Rhodesian soldiers. In '''1974''', he was withdrawn and posted to Tanzania to train others.

In '''1968''' he joined the armed struggle and served in [[Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army|ZANLA]]. In '''1969''', he and ten others returned to scout the [[Zambezi Valley ]] for new crossing points. In '''1971''', he went with three others into Tete Province, scouting routes and supply points, and had engagements with Portuguese and Rhodesian soldiers. In '''1974''', he was withdrawn and posted to Tanzania to train others.

Kadungure joined [[Zimbabwe African People's Union|ZAPU]] in '''1962''' but moved to Zambia in '''1964''' to work. <ref name="Wiki">[https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/88HARARE1365_a.html THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION], Published: 14 March 1988, Retrieved: 2 August 2015</ref> He worked for the Zambian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. He witnessed Zambian Independence celbratons in '''October 1964'''. In '''1966''', he moved to the Zambian Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and trained as a computer programmer.

Kadungure joined [[Zimbabwe African People's Union|ZAPU]] in '''1962''' but moved to Zambia in '''1964''' to work. <ref name="Wiki">[https://wikileaks.org/plusd/cables/88HARARE1365_a.html THE NEW GOZ: BIO INFORMATION], Published: 14 March 1988, Retrieved: 2 August 2015</ref> He worked for the Zambian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. He witnessed Zambian Independence celbratons in '''October 1964'''. In '''1966''', he moved to the Zambian Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and trained as a computer programmer.

'''1961''' to '''1964''': Teaching at Narira and Chitsere Schools. Founder member of Zanu, '''1963'''. Dismissed form teaching service. <br/> <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

'''1961''' to '''1964''': Teaching at Narira and Chitsere Schools. Founder member of Zanu, '''1963'''. Dismissed form teaching service. <br/> <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref>

Secondary School: [[St Augustine's High School]], [[Penhalonga]].<ref name="Book1">Vesta Sithole, [https://books.google.co.zw/books?id=CpJVqwSTbzsC&pg=PA67&lpg=PA67&dq=Ernest+Kadungure&source=bl&ots=NPym5CsFI0&sig=guT6JJ-Uh6DFQ-zaaUqaiFmis8E&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0CK4BEOgBMBpqFQoTCJjhkuWCjccCFYRuPgodu2ALBA#v=onepage&q=Ernest%20Kadungure&f=false My Life With An Unsung Hero], ''Author House UK Ltd'', Published: November 9, 2006, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref> to '''1960'''. <br/>

Secondary School: [[St Augustine's High School]], [[Penhalonga]].<ref name="Book1">Vesta Sithole, [https://books.google.co.zw/books?id=CpJVqwSTbzsC&pg=PA67&lpg=PA67&dq=Ernest+Kadungure&source=bl&ots=NPym5CsFI0&sig=guT6JJ-Uh6DFQ-zaaUqaiFmis8E&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0CK4BEOgBMBpqFQoTCJjhkuWCjccCFYRuPgodu2ALBA#v=onepage&q=Ernest%20Kadungure&f=false My Life With An Unsung Hero], ''Author House UK Ltd'', Published: November 9, 2006, Retrieved: August 3, 2015</ref> to '''1960'''. <br/>

Death: '''Kadungure''' died at [[Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals|Parirenyatwa]] on '''31 May 1990''' after a long illness .

Ernest Kadungure was a politician, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980, and was Zimbabwe's first Minister of Transport and Power.





Personal Details

Born: 13 February 1942, Chivhu. [1]

One of twin boys.

Father - Anglican missionary. Family of 7 boys and 5 girls.

Married: 1979. Death: Kadungure died at Parirenyatwa on 31 May 1990 after a long illness.

School / Education

Primary School: Daramombe Mission. 1949.

Secondary School: St Augustine's High School, Penhalonga.[2] to 1960.

1961 to 1964: Teaching at Narira and Chitsere Schools. Founder member of Zanu, 1963. Dismissed form teaching service.

[3]

Service / Career / Events

Pre-Independence

Kadungure joined ZAPU in 1962 but moved to Zambia in 1964 to work. [4] He worked for the Zambian Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications. He witnessed Zambian Independence celbratons in October 1964. In 1966, he moved to the Zambian Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and trained as a computer programmer.

In 1968 he joined the armed struggle and served in ZANLA. In 1969, he and ten others returned to scout the Zambezi River Valley for new crossing points. In 1971, he went with three others into Tete Province, scouting routes and supply points, and had engagements with Portuguese and Rhodesian soldiers. In 1974, he was withdrawn and posted to Tanzania to train others.

On Herbert Chitepo's killing, he was arrested and imprisoned in Kabwe, Zambia. He participated in the Zipra / Zanla / ZIPA re-organisations from prison. [3]

In 1977 he became a member of the Central Committee and became the party Secretary for Education and Culture. He was later appointed ZAPU's Finance Secretary. [4]

Kadungure was part of the Patriotic Front delegation that represented Zimbabwe at the Lancaster House Agreement negotiations. He was then ZAPU's future Finance secretary.[5]

Post-Independence

He returned home on 23 January 1980, and ran for a seat in the Midlands Province. He also managed party funds. [3]

Immediately after Zimbabwe's independence, Kadungure served as Minister of Transport and Power. In 1981 he was appointed Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture and in 1984 he was appointed Minister of State for Defense. In 1988, Kadungure was appointed Senior Minister of State for Political Affairs and was responsible for planning the government's National Service with was aimed at alleviating the growing unemployment problem caused by a number of school leavers. [4] He also served as Zanu-PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs. [6]

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Charter East returned to Parliament:

Ernest Rusununguko Kadungure of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes.

of Zanu PF - 34 276 votes. Edson Muzanenhamo Mutsinze of UANC - 271 votes.

Abednego Dan Njawaya of PF-ZAPU - 159 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chikomba' returned to Parliament:

Ernest Kadungure of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes,

of Zanu PF with 25 929 votes, Jesmiel Chakauya of ZUM with 1 589 votes.

Turnout - 28 630 voters or 59.58 %

Further Reading