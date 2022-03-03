Difference between revisions of "Ernest Manyara"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Ernest Manyara''' was elected to Ward 20 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 2197 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on his age...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:42, 3 March 2022
In July 2018, Ernest Manyara was elected to Ward 20 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 2197 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chaminuka RDC with 2197 votes, beating Magret Rumero of MDC Alliance with 107 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022