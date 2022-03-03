In July 2018, Ernest Manyara was elected to Ward 20 Chaminuka RDC, for Zanu PF with 2197 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Chaminuka RDC with 2197 votes, beating Magret Rumero of MDC Alliance with 107 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

