Difference between revisions of "Ernest Ndlovu"

Ndlovu has also featured in various South African films such as Primeval, Dark City, Rutanga Tapes, The Fourth Reich, A Dry White Season, The Endangered, Ipi Tombi, Beat the Drum, I Dreamed of Africa, African Story, Whiskey Echo and Lethal Force.<ref name="Sunday News">Bhekumuzi Ncube, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/unmasking-isibayas-scoundrel-ngwebedla/], ''The Sunday News'', Published: December 17, 2017, Retrieved: January 31, 2020</ref>

Ernest Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean-born South African actor best known for his role as Vukani Khoza, father to Zamani and Ajax, in the SABC1 soapie Generations. He also starred as gas and coal sales and deliveryman Mzi Khumalo in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Inkaba, from 2012-2013.

Background

Ernest was born on 20 February 1954 in Tsholotsho, Zimbabwe. Born in Tsholotsho, the highflying actor has featured in countless plays which include the popular 1997 classic that starred American stars Ice Cube as Vusi Madlazi and Ving Rhames as Muki.

Career

He has acted in numerous television series including Egoli, African Skies, Going Up, Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, Justice for All, Home Affairs, Sokhulu and Partners, Angel, Okavango, Rhodes, Soul City, Madam & Eve, Charlie Jade, Scandal!, Izingane zoBaba and Crusoe. Feature films he has acted in include A Dry White Season, The Endangered, Ipi Tombi, Beat the Drum, Primeval, Dark City, Rutanga Tapes, The Fourth Reich, I Dreamed of Africa, African Story, Whiskey Echo and Lethal Force. He played the role of Minister of Home Affairs in the second season of the SABC2 drama series 90 Plein Street, in 2009.[1]

The movie titled Dangerous Ground saw Ndlovu took a chilling role of being Muki`s man who was a crime lord. The classic crime action African blockbuster was about a former student activist who, after 15 years of exile, returned to a post-apartheid South Africa in order to find his missing brother. At his beautiful home nation, Ndlovu played a role in one of the successful Zimbabwean dramas, Amakorokoza which was directed by the City of Kings` celebrated artiste, Cont Mhlanga the founder of Amakhosi Cultural Center.

He is currently playing the role of Gwebedla in the South African weekly soapie Isibaya. The role portrays a controversial character that causes headaches for the people in Bhubhesini.

References