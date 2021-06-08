Ernest Tekere

Ernest Tekere was a Zimbabwean businessman and private investigator who exposed former head of the Roman Catholic Church in Bulawayo, Archbishop Pius Ncube's adultery. Tekere died on 7 June 2021 after he committed suicide at his company offices.

Background

Two of Tekere's children are doctors.[1]

Career

Tekere was the managing director of Home Guard Security Services, a private investigations company based in Bulawayo. State media states that prior to forming his company, Tekere worked for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) before retiring after serving for 20 years.

On the other hand, private media reported that Tekere was a former Central Intelligence Organisation operative

Tekere was also a farmer and the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers’ Association cultural secretary.[2][1]

Role In Gukurahundi

Two late former ministers – Enos Nkala and Welshman Mabhena – once identified Tekere as a key player during the 1980s Gukurahundi massacres in the Midlands and Matabeleland.

Mabhena remembered being arrested alongside Nevison Nyashanu on charges of plotting to topple the government in the 1980s. They were detained at Eiffel Flats, where Tekere – then in charge of the CIO in Kadoma – was their interrogator.

Mabhena said Tekere was later transferred to Bulawayo.

Pius Ncube Adultery Scandal

Tekere took incriminating photos and videos of Pius Ncube with a married woman, the late Mrs Rosemary Sibanda at his then official residence at St Mary’s Cathedral in July 2007. Ncube was later served with summons for a $20 billion lawsuit over the alleged adultery by the woman’s husband, Mr Onesimus Sibanda.[2]

Death

Tekere was found hanging at his offices by his employees shortly before 3PM.[2] Friends said it was the third time he had attempted to take his life. A family member who spoke to ZimLive on condition of anonymity said Tekere did not have any problems but said his death could have been the result of spirits. The unnamed relative said:

"You really can’t say he had any problems because he had many houses, many cars and his children, two of them are doctors. I think you can only explain this in terms of spirits, he was in the CIO and one guesses they did terrible things there."

