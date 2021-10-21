Pindula

Esau MacNulty real name Esau Macheso is the son of Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso. He is a bassist and vocalist. As an entrepreneur, Esau MacNulty started a fashion brand Alick Macheso Music.

Background

Siblings

He has a brother named Tatenda and a sister named Monalisa.[1]

Career

Music

Esau MacNulty curtain raised at his father's shows before the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March 2020.[1]

Fashion

He started selling Alick Macheso Music branded T-shirts, caps and hoodies.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Macheso’s children join fashion industry, The Herald, Published: October 19, 2021, Retrieved: October 21, 2021


