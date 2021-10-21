Difference between revisions of "Esau MacNulty"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Esau MacNulty''' real name '''Esau Macheso''' is the son of Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso. He is a bassist and vocalist. As an entrepreneur, Esau MacNulty start...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 24:
|Line 24:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Esau MacNulty, Esau Macheso, Alick Macheso son
|keywords= Esau MacNulty, Esau Macheso, Alick Macheso son
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Esau MacNulty Biography
|image_alt= Esau MacNulty Biography
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 13:40, 21 October 2021
Esau MacNulty real name Esau Macheso is the son of Zimbabwean musician Alick Macheso. He is a bassist and vocalist. As an entrepreneur, Esau MacNulty started a fashion brand Alick Macheso Music.
Background
Siblings
He has a brother named Tatenda and a sister named Monalisa.[1]
Career
Music
Esau MacNulty curtain raised at his father's shows before the Covid-19 induced lockdown in March 2020.[1]
Fashion
He started selling Alick Macheso Music branded T-shirts, caps and hoodies.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Macheso’s children join fashion industry, The Herald, Published: October 19, 2021, Retrieved: October 21, 2021