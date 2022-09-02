Eventually, Batsirayi Pemhenayi pulled through to win the primaries, whose turnout was huge.<ref name="Standard"> Brian Mangwende,[https://www.thestandard.co.zw/2013/06/30/mupfumi-betrayed-our-constituency/ ‘Mupfumi betrayed our constituency’], ''Standard'', published: Jne 30, 2013, retrieved: August 17, 2017</ref>

On the eve of the polls, ''' Mupfumi ''' , who was to face eight other candidates, wrote a letter to the provincial chairman [[ John Bvundura ]] , withdrawing his candidature, citing unruly behaviour by his opponents and their supporters. He accused them of destroying his campaign posters.

In ''' 2013 ''' he withdrew from the primary elections to represent [[Zanu PF]] as a candidate for [[ Mutare ]] North in protest of what he claimed was inapt behaviour by his rivals.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Esau Mupfumi''' is a Zimbabwean businessman and politician who is a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. He was the member of [[ parliament ]] for Dangamvura/Chikanga in [[Mutare ]].

Personal Details

School / Education

Sevice/Career

He was formerly a policeman. [1]

Withdrawing from Zanu-PF primaries

On the eve of the polls, Mupfumi, who was to face eight other candidates, wrote a letter to the provincial chairman John Bvundura, withdrawing his candidature, citing unruly behaviour by his opponents and their supporters. He accused them of destroying his campaign posters.

He wrote:

I have realised that our constituency, Mutare North, has become highly fragmented due to the fact that so many cadres have chosen to participate in the primary elections. My moving in as a candidate after the announcement of the date for the primaries elections appears to have caused panic to the other contestants, leading to a lot of unbecoming behaviour taking place. As central committee member and a father figure in the District of Mutare, it is my responsibility to unite the party, hence I have seen it fit to withdraw from the primary elections…and allow the other candidates to participate, lest the name of the party is put into disrepute.

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Dangamvura-Chikanga Mutare returned to Parliament:

Prosper Mutseyami of CCC with 13 132 votes,

Isau Mupfumi of Zanu PF with 6304 votes,

of Zanu PF with 6304 votes, Taurai Mudzipurwa of MDC Alliance with 348 votes,

Hosia Chipanga of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 209 votes,

Anesu Zaranyika of MA'AT Zimbabwe with 57 votes.

Events

Further Reading