Esidakeni Farm (formerly Kershelmar Farm, of Kershelmar Dairys) was purchased in 2017 by Siphosami Malunga (Director of Initiative for Southern Africa), Zephaniah Dhlamini (scientist and university lecturer ), and Charles Moyo (businessman). The state then acquired the farm in 2020 via a Notice of Acquisition General Notice 3042 that appeared in a government gazette.

Malunga had set aside the land for landless villagers in Umguza. Obert Mpofu and his wife Sikhanyisiwe, occupied 145 hectares of the contested 550 hectares of the farm and put guards at the gate.

Location

Kershelmar Farm Umguza, Matebeleland North Province.

Address: 112 A Josiah Tongogara St, Nyamandhlovu,

Telephone: 08 7396

Cell:

Email:

Web: :

[1]